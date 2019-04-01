Atlanta Hawks Sign Isaac Humphries For The Remainder Of The Season

ATLANTA, GA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed center Isaac Humphries for the remainder of the season, it was announced today.

Humphries played in 46 games (34 starts) this season with the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League, averaging 11.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 assists in 21.8 minutes (.538 FG%, .341 3FG%, .662 FT%).

In 26 games (six starts) last season with the Sydney Kings of the NBL, the native of Australia averaged 6.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 16.5 minutes (.583 FG%, .653 FT%) en route to NBL Rookie of the Year honors. He also appeared in 12 contests last year with FMP Beograd in Serbia, averaging 4.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.0 minutes (.650 FG%).

Humphries played two years at University of Kentucky before declaring for the 2017 NBA Draft. As a sophomore with the Wildcats, he compiled 2.8 points and 2.8 rebounds (.511 FG%, .600 FT%) in 8.3 minutes, appearing in 38 games (one start).

He previously signed with the Hawks on October 8, 2018 and was waived on October 9, 2018.

Humphries will wear No. 8.