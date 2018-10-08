Atlanta Hawks Waive Isaac Humphries

UPDATE:

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has requested waivers on Isaac Humphries, it was announced today.

Humphries signed with the Hawks on Oct. 8.

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed forward/center Isaac Humphries, it was announced today.

In 26 games (six starts) last season with the Sydney Kings of the NBL, the native of Australia averaged 6.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 16.5 minutes (.583 FG%, .653 FT%) en route to NBL Rookie of the Year honors.

He also appeared in 12 contests last year with FMP Beograd in Serbia, averaging 4.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.0 minutes (.650 FG%).

Humphries played two years at University of Kentucky before declaring for the 2017 NBA Draft. As a sophomore with the Wildcats, he compiled 2.8 points and 2.8 rebounds (.511 FG%, .600 FT%) in 8.3 minutes, appearing in 38 games (one start).