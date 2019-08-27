Atlanta Hawks Sign Armoni Brooks

ATLANTA –- The Atlanta Hawks have signed guard Armoni (Ar-MAH-nee) Brooks, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Brooks played three collegiate seasons at University of Houston and in 37 games (36 starts) as a junior last year, averaged 13.4 points and 6.3 rebounds in 30.7 minutes (.405 FG%, .390 3FG%, .630 FT%) en route to All-AAC Second Team and All-AAC Tournament First Team honors. The 6’3” guard led the conference in three-pointers made (121) and was second in 3FG%.

In 100 career contests (40 starts) for the Cougars, Brooks posted 9.4 points and 4.3 boards in 21.8 minutes per game (.415 FG%, .711 FT%). His career .397 3FG% and 229 career 3FGM rank third and fourth, respectively, on the AAC’s all-time list.

Brooks grew up in Round Rock, TX and attended McNeil High School where he was the District 13-6A Most Valuable Player as a senior in 2015-16.