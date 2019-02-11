Atlanta Hawks Request Waivers On Jeremy Lin

ATLANTA, GA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has requested waivers on guard Jeremy Lin, it was announced today.

In 51 games (one start) with the Hawks, Lin averaged 10.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds on .466 FG%, .333 3FG% and .845 FT% in 19.7 minutes per contest.

Lin was originally acquired from the Brooklyn Nets, along with a 2025 second-round pick and the right to swap second-round picks in 2023, in exchange for the draft rights to Isaia Cordinier and a protected 2020 second-round pick on July 13, 2018.