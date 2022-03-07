Atlanta Hawks Launch 'Harry the Hawk' Limited NFT Collection

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks, in collaboration with Atlanta-based GigLabs, today introduced the “Harry the Hawk” collection – the team’s first iteration of limited Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Non-fungible tokens can digitally represent any asset, including online-only assets like digital artwork. As part of the launch, 40 unique hand-drawn images of “Harry the Hawk” will be up for auction, which is set to start next Monday, March 14 at 10 a.m.and continue each day through Thursday, March 17.

The ‘Harry the Hawk collection’ features four different NFT types. At a base level, each winning bidder will own the original piece of digital art. Certain NFTs will also unlock different physical items or pre-determined experiences, like a $500 gift card to the Hawks Shop, the team’s official store, located at State Farm Arena, to a signed jersey to other exclusive in-person experiences and more.

“We strive to continue enhancing the way we engage with our global fanbase,” said Hawks CEO Steve Koonin. “As we launch these one-of-a-kind NFTs, we are thrilled to provide fans with opportunities and experiences that are unique and have never before been possible.”

GigLabs is an Atlanta-based technology company that provides white labeled end-to-end API technology stack for brands to launch NFT storefronts and marketplaces.Started in 2017, GigLabs’ mission is to empower brands to enhance their intellectual property to generate additional revenue streams, increase customer engagement and offer more value to their fans through the strategic use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The company partners with brands, agencies and creators to provide easy-to-use tools for generating, minting, and selling NFTs that can be presented within fully customizable brand experiences.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Atlanta-based GigLabs as we launch our first set of NFTs,” said Hawks’ Sr. Director of Innovation and DEI Impact Jennifer Choi. “As we prepare for the inevitable penetration of blockchain, we are excited to start providing opportunities for the next generation of Atlantans to influence our long-term strategy.”

Fans interested in purchasing can do so without owning cryptocurrency but will be required to create an account with Dapper Wallet and transfer the required funds over to their Dapper Balance.

To learn more about the Hawks’ venture into NFTs, visit Hawks.com/NFT.