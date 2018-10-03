Atlanta Hawks Injury Updates

ATLANTA - Guard/forward Justin Anderson continues to progress in his rehabilitation from surgery on June 29th to address recurring tibial stress syndrome in his left leg. He is currently symptom free and progressing as expected. He will be re-evaluated next week and his status will be updated as appropriate.

Center Dewayne Dedmon, diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his left ankle on Sept. 4, continues to progress with his rehabilitation plan, which now includes modified running loads. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks and his status will be updated at that time.

Guard/forward Daniel Hamilton presented with symptoms of a shoulder injury in September. An MRI taken at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex on Sept. 11th revealed a tear in his right rotator cuff. He elected a non-surgical treatment plan and has continued a rehab plan on court. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and his status will be updated as appropriate.

Forward Omari Spellman experienced left shin soreness during a workout the week of Sept. 17. An MRI taken at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex confirmed soft tissue inflammation. Following seven days of rest from impact loading, he returned to practice today.