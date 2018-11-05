John Collins Injury Update

ATLANTA -- Forward/center John Collins underwent a follow-up examination and additional imaging on Friday, Nov. 2 at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex. The results show continued progression in his rehabilitation from mild inflammation and soreness in his left ankle. He has progressed to modified on-court drills and shooting routines with the goal of integrating him into modified team practice in the coming week. His status will be updated as appropriate.

