Atlanta Hawks, Clorox and Atlanta Public Schools Unite To Launch ‘Year Of The Teacher’ Initiative

ATLANTA – It was announced today that the Atlanta Hawks in a continued partnership with Clorox, a global leader in cleaning and disinfection, will honor and provide resources to nine Atlanta Public School (APS) educators through a season-long ‘Year of the Teacher’ initiative for their exemplary contributions of service throughout an unprecedented school year.

“On behalf of APS, I am thrilled that Clorox and the Hawks are continuing their support through the Year of the Teacher initiative,” said Dr. Lisa Herring, Superintendent, Atlanta Public Schools. “Our teachers work tirelessly each day to help our students reach their maximum potential. It means a great deal to them, and to me, to have this recognition opportunity. Thank you, Clorox and the Atlanta Hawks, for acknowledging and celebrating their work!”

Beginning Nov. 8 through March 4, APS teachers can be nominated by anyone to receive Clorox cleaning supplies for their schools and two tickets for a Hawks home game at the award-winning State Farm Arena.

“We’re proud to recognize the extraordinary efforts of Atlanta area teachers who have gone above and beyond over the past year,” said Tad Kittredge, Vice President of Marketing - Cleaning, at The Clorox Company. “At Clorox we’re committed to creating safer and cleaner spaces where students can thrive, and that’s only possible with the dedication of our superhero teachers.”

In addition, each honoree will be recognized at the game and will be provided a $500 gift card for school supplies.

“These teachers more than deserve to be recognized for their tenacity and innovation in teaching our youth in a difficult school year,” said Hawks Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Andrea Carter. “We are excited to celebrate these agents of hope through our partnership with Clorox.”

In September, the Hawks and Clorox previously joined forces to donate $100,000 and $10,000 worth of Clorox® Disinfecting Wipes to Atlanta Public Schools. The donation was presented by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins to a group of teachers, staff and students at Emma Hutchinson Elementary School. The multiyear partnership between the Hawks and Clorox began in April 2021.

To nominate a teacher from Atlanta Public Schools, visit Hawks.com/Teacher

