Atlanta Hawks Announce Lineup For 2020-21 ATL Hawks Dancers

ATLANTA – Today, the Atlanta Hawks announced the team’s new ATL Hawks Dancers lineup for the upcoming 2020-21 season. Next to Harry the Hawk (the team’s official mascot), the ATL Hawks Dancers are an integral part of the NBA’s top-ranked overall game experience and are the best-known community ambassadors who have consistently received exposure on a national and international scale. This group of 20 members possess elite dance skills and perform complex routines at various events. The new roster, which features five first-year members, can be found here.

“We were ecstatic about the level of the competition this year throughout the entire tryout process,” said Hawks’ Director of Entertainment Donni Frazier. “This squad will be great representatives of our organization as each of them embodies what it means to be ‘True to Atlanta’.”

This past weekend, the Atlanta Hawks held the final round of live auditions presented by Michelob Ultra that were streamed live on the team’s official YouTube channel. Special judges for the event were Atlanta Hawks Principal Owner Jami Gertz, former dancer for the Philadelphia 76ers and known as Beyoncé’s dancer and choreographer Kimmie Gee, , Ballet Master with Roswell Dance Theatre and Founding Faculty Member of The Commercial Dance Intensive Robert Gosnell, former Dallas Mavericks dancer and former coach of the three-time National Champion SMU Pom Squad Lori Todd. Also parting of the judging panel were Choreographer for multiple NBA and NFL dance teams and faculty on Pro Action Dance Michelle Vaughn and Executive Vice President and Co-Publisher of Inside Dance Magazine Anastasia Miller Burns.

The ATL Hawks Dancers are under the Hawks Entertainment umbrella along with ATL BOOM, the team’s drumline known for energizing the crowd, ATL Stunt Team, the team’s 14-person co-ed team focused on partner stunting, the 404 Crew, the hip-hop driven breakdancing crew, the A-Team, known for being the “biggest” fans who share their love for the Hawks through fun dance routines, the Delta Sky Squad, the high-flying dunk team, and Harry The Hawk. All of these groups are accompanied with in-game entertainment from Big Tigger (DJ), Ryan Cameron (PA Announcer), Shamea (in-game host) and Sir Foster (keyboard).

For the past two seasons, the Atlanta Hawks have sat atop the league’s recent survey results measuring season-ticket member satisfaction across several critical fan experience categories. The survey tapped a cross-section of NBA ticket buyers including full-season, partial-season and individual-game ticket buyers. Additionally, the Hawks ranked first in food and beverage and technology and second in retail.

2020-21 Hawks Stack Packs are currently on sale for fans interested in purchasing tickets for the all-new Season Ticket Membership option, which features access to fan-favorite themed games. Those interested in learning more should visit Hawks.com/Membership or call or text (866) 715-1500.

For more information on the ATL Hawks Dancers, visit Hawks.com/ATLDancers.