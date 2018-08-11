Atlanta Hawks and Spotify Collaborate On Special Schedule Playlist

ATLANTA –- In conjunction with the official release of the NBA’s 2018-19 schedule, the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club and Spotify released “S Z N | 50,” a playlist chronologically outlining the Hawks’ opponents throughout the season based on the respective city’s most famous artist, distinct sound or ties to Atlanta-based artists. The custom playlist can be found on Spotify through their “Gameday Playlist” starting Friday, Aug. 10.

“With the Atlanta music scene driving music and culture all over the world, we thought there was no better way to honor our city than to partner with Spotify on this creative schedule release to celebrate 50 years of Hawks basketball in Atlanta,” Hawks Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor said. “This season we are opening our transformed arena built for next generation Atlanta and focused on the power of live entertainment, and this partnership encapsulates the spirit of all of that.”

The Hawks play their home games at Philips Arena, the premier sports and live entertainment venue in the Southeast. The organization is near completion on the NBA’s 2nd largest arena renovation in history, a $192.5 million transformation that will re-imagine the building from the roofline to the baseline with better sightlines, massive video displays, the right-sized suite for every business, and great food and drink options.

“Music is at the center of any sports experience and we’re excited to work with the Atlanta Hawks to bring fans closer to the music they love in such a creative editorial way to announce their historic 50th season,” said Xavier “X” Jernigan, Head of Cultural Partnerships at Spotify.

The Hawks-Spotify playlist marks the second season that the franchise has released their season schedule in a non-traditional format. Two years ago, the Hawks announced their schedule on Twitter to tip off the 2016-17 season with a unique Emoji release.

Be sure to follow the Atlanta Hawks profile on Spotify for more music throughout the season and get the latest on the team and the all-new Philips Arena on social media @ATLHawks.

# TrueToAtlanta #