Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Tipoff Club to Showcase 12 High School Basketball Games at Third-Annual Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic on Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16

ATLANTA –- For the first time in the state of Georgia, the Georgia High School Association has approved the experimental use of a 30-second shot clock during six different basketball events this season. The first of these events is this year’s Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic, which will use an approved shot clock during nine of its 12 games. The event, presented by Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club and The Atlanta Tipoff Club, administrators of the national Naismith Awards, will feature a total of 12 high school basketball games.

“I am excited beyond belief about the progressive and collaborative efforts from both the Atlanta Hawks and The Atlanta Tipoff Club to implement a shot clock during the Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic,” said ESPN National Recruiting Director for Basketball Paul Biancardi. “After coaching college basketball for more than 20 years, I am thrilled to see this premier event make this change on behalf of the players, coaches and fans. The high school game is moving towards a national shot clock. In the meantime, I believe that the rest of the country will model this concept.”

Tickets for the Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic on Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16 will be available starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at the doors of Pace Academy. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students (with a valid ID). All youth under the age of six will be permitted to enter free of charge. Additionally, all students (K-12) and youth who attend will receive a free Atlanta Hawks shirt. A special Atlanta Hawks ticket voucher will be free and available to those in attendance while supplies last.

The first day of the showcase will begin on Friday, Nov. 15 with matchups of girls teams from both Pace and Carrollton (4:30 p.m.) and Langston Hughes and McEachern (6:00 p.m.). Later that evening, boys teams from East Coweta and Daniel McLaughlin Therrell (7:30 p.m.) will compete while Wheeler and Heritage (9:00 p.m.) will wrap up the night.

During the morning of Saturday, Nov. 16, the Hawks, in partnership with Ken Nugent, will host a free Jr. Hawks Basketball Clinic for 100 boys and girls at the Boyd Gymnasium at Pace Academy in advance of the 16 teams that will square off for the second day of the Tipoff Classic. The first of these eight games will be the boys teams from Maynard Jackson and Denmark (10:00 a.m.) and the girls teams from Holy Innocents’ and Marietta (11:30 a.m.) who will face off against each other. Following that, two boys matchups will occur between Mt. Bethel and Glenn Hills (1:00 p.m.) and St. Pius versus Greenforest (2:30 p.m.). The final girls matchup of the tournament will feature Westlake and Spalding (4:15 p.m.). Rounding out the evening will be boys teams from Westlake and Tri-Cities (5:45 p.m.), St. Francis and Langston Hughes (7:15 p.m.) and Pace and Woodward (8:45 p.m.).

Every second of game action will be live streamed at thesuvtv.com/hawksnaismithclassic. Additional updates and information can be found by visiting HawksNaismith.com or by following @HawksNaismith on Twitter.

Media interested in covering the showcase can request credentials at HawksNaismith.com.