Atlanta Hawks and The Atlanta Tipoff Club Partner For A Second-Annual Hawks Naismith Holiday Classic This Friday and Saturday

ATLANTA -– Tickets for the Hawks-Naismith Holiday Classic on Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 15 will be available starting at 3:30 p.m. this Friday at the doors of Norcross High School Gymnasium. The two-day event consists of 12 high school basketball games presented by Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club and The Atlanta Tipoff Club, administrators of the Naismith Awards.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students (with a valid ID). All youth under the age of 6 will be permitted to enter free of charge. Additionally, all students (K-12) who attend will also receive a free Atlanta Hawks t-shirt.

Hawks’ partner and attorney, Ken Nugent, has joined in on the action and will sponsor a Jr. Hawks Youth Basketball Clinic for nearly 100 boys and girls, ages eight to 14. The clinic is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 15, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., at the Norcross High School Gymnasium and will feature appearances from Hawks Alumni Charlie Criss, Salim Stoudamire, and Sedric Toney and Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery. Additionally, Ken Nugent will contribute a $1 donation for every point scored during the tournament to the “Attorney Ken Nugent’s Scores for Scholarships” program that will further fund kids to attend various Jr. Hawks activities. All kids who attend the morning clinic will also receive a free ticket to Saturday’s slate of basketball games.

“It is a privilege of mine to be a part of the Hawks-Naismith Holiday Classic for the second year,” Nugent said. “Providing a youth basketball clinic and an incentive-based donation is just another way for me to be ‘True to Atlanta’ and continue my support of the Scores for Scholarships program.”

Similar to the Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic held in November, the Holiday Classic will support the Veterans Empowerment Organization (VEO). VEO is a local non-profit organization that works to serve homeless veterans in the Atlanta Metropolitan area by providing housing options, meals, mental health counseling, workforce development and more. Each high school basketball team that is competing in this weekend’s tournament was asked to collect and donate winter clothing. For fans who also want to give back, there will be multiple bins at the gymnasium where fans can contribute additional cold weather gear.

Eight teams will take the court on Friday, Dec. 14 as the first day of the showcase will begin with matchups of girls teams from both Newton and Sandy Creek (4:00 p.m.) followed by boys teams from Sandy Creek and Dacula (5:30 p.m.). Later that evening, the girls teams from Buford and Norcross (7:00 p.m.) will compete and then, the boys teams from Buford and Wheeler (8:30 p.m.) will wrap up the evening.

On Saturday, Dec. 15, 16 teams will square off for the second day of the Holiday Classic. Girls teams from Mays and North Forsyth (10:00 a.m.) and Spalding and Greater Atlanta Christian School (GACS) (11:30 a.m.) will face each other to start the day. Following that, the first and second boys matchups of the day will occur between North Atlanta and GACS (1:00 p.m.) and Woodward and Pace (2:30 p.m.). This is then superseded by the final girls matchup featuring Brookwood and Wesleyan (4:15 p.m.). Rounding out the night will be boys teams from St. Pius and Milton (5:45 p.m.), Upson Lee and Langston Hughes (7:15 p.m.) and Norcross and Discovery (8:45 p.m.).

Every second of game action will be live streamed starting at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14 at thesuvtv.com/hawksnaismithclassic. Additional updates and information can be found by visiting HawksNaismith.com or by following @HawksNaismith on Twitter and Instagram.

Prior to the start of the 2018-19 season, the Hawks committed to making an impact on 50,000 lives through 50 community events in honor of their 50th year in Atlanta.

Media interested in covering the showcase can request credentials at HawksNaismith.com.