Atlanta Hawks Acquire Shelvin Mack From Memphis Grizzlies

ATLANTA, GA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has acquired guard Shelvin Mack from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for guard Tyler Dorsey, it was announced today.

Mack, in his eighth NBA season, has played in 452 career games (56 starts) for the Hawks, Wizards, 76ers, Jazz, Magic and Grizzlies, averaging 6.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 18.5 minutes. In 172 contests (12 starts) with Atlanta, he’s averaged 6.0 points, 3.0 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 16.1 minutes.

Dorsey, originally selected by the Hawks in the second round (41st overall) in the 2017 NBA Draft, has participated in 83 games (five starts) and has averaged 6.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 14.8 minutes.