Atlanta Hawks 2018-19 Media Day Set For September 24 at Emory Sports Medicine Complex

ATLANTA, GA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club will host the team’s 2018-19 Media Day on Monday, Sept. 24 at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The Emory Sports Medicine Complex is located at 1968 Hawks Lane, Brookhaven, GA 30329. Media is required to RSVP to hawks.pr@hawks.com. With the majority of media day activities occurring on the court, media should wear soft-soled shoes, sneakers or flats and refrain from wearing high-heeled shoes. Any lights or tripods should have rubber caps to prevent any potential damage to the court.

When camp practices begin at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex on 9/25, media members will have access to the final 15 minutes of each morning session. Please contact Hawks Communications to confirm all practice times and media availability. The evening session is closed to the media, and all sessions are closed to the public. Following is the practice schedule for 9/25 – 9/27.

Tuesday, September 25: Morning Session – 10 a.m. to noon

Evening Session – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (no media availability)

Wednesday, September 26: Morning Session – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, September 27: Morning Session – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.