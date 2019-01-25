Atlanta Hawks Announce First Pride Night With Love Wins-Themed Game On Valentine's Day

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks announced today plans to hold its first Pride Night at the game on Thursday, Feb. 14 against the New York Knicks. The Love Wins-themed celebration is being touted as the best Valentine’s Day date night in Atlanta. The night will celebrate a spirit of inclusion, from a special rainbow lighting of the iconic “ATLANTA” letters to a pregame dance party, special halftime performances, unique menu items, Pride Collection apparel and more.

“During our inaugural Pride Night, the Hawks organization hopes to amplify the message that love shows up in different ways and should only be defined by acts of compassion, kindness and dignity for all,” said Hawks’ Senior Vice President of Community and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Nzinga Shaw. “Pride Night is a signal to the Atlanta community that we are committed to building bridges not walls.”

The night begins with a pregame party featuring a set by DJ Beelax, mix show DJ and on-air personality at 96.7 The Beat. Fans can purchase tickets that include game and party entry, as well as a $10 credit toward food and beverage or the Hawks Shop team store. The fun continues with halftime performances by club divas Robin S. (Show Me Love) and Crystal Waters (100% Pure Love) along with some of Atlanta’s hottest drag entertainers.

“Hawks Games at State Farm Arena are an inclusive environment that welcomes everyone in the name of love,” said Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin. “Along with being a history-making Pride game for us, this will be the best Valentine’s Day date night in the city for all of our fans.

This past October the Hawks and the Boy Meets Girl apparel brand partnered on a PRIDE collaboration, the first of its kind for an NBA franchise. The line, promoting inclusion for all genders and orientations, will be available in the Hawks Shop along with other Pride-inspired pieces including the rainbow-numbered jerseys.

Former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter are also scheduled to attend that night’s game to receive an honor as part to the team’s 50th Anniversary celebration. The couple, who were the country’s 39th Commander-In-Chief and First Lady from 1977 to 1981, are well known throughout the world for their peacekeeping and humanitarian efforts through various organizations including the Carter Center and Habitat for Humanity.

The Atlanta Hawks are proud to create an inclusive space for both fans and employees while building a culture that celebrates of our differences through the mantra “True Comes in All Colors.” For four consecutive years, the club has participated in the Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade, and earlier this month was honored with the Inclusion Leadership Award by the NBA for its dedication to promoting and practicing inclusiveness.

To get Hawks tickets for Love Wins//Pride Night with access to the pre-game party and special offers, go to www.Hawks.com/lovewins.