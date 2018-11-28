After Shakeup, Kent Bazemore Making Impact Off the Bench

It has only been two games, but for a team that previously held a 3-16 record, two games – two wins – constitute a meaningful success for the Hawks. Kent Bazemore's move back to the bench is already paying dividends.

"Coach just called me after practice," Bazemore said of the change. "I was at home eating lunch. He said, 'We want to shake it up a bit. We want to bring you off the bench.'"

Bazemore agreed to make the sacrifice for the good of the team, and he has done nothing but make huge plays off the bench since then. In the two games, Bazemore has averaged 16.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block.

Against Miami in a two-point win, Bazemore hit a long three-pointer at the halftime buzzer that proved to be quite significant to the final result. Then in the fourth quarter, when a 14-0 Miami run had squashed every bit of the Hawks' lead, Bazemore hit a pull-up jumper to give Atlanta back a lead that they never relinquished.

Against Charlotte, Bazemore was even more spectacular, hitting the game-winning shot and making an energy play in the fourth quarter that was pure Kent Bazemore.

For the record, Bazemore:

Blocked the shot

Knocked the rebound loose from Nic Batum

Knocked it loose a second time.

Saved the rebound from going out of bounds

Got back on the court to grab the rebound

Made the assist to John Collins

"I hope all of your questions tonight are about Bazemore," Lloyd Pierce said after the win over the Hornets. "He deserves it. The basketball gods rewarded sacrifice."