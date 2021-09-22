2021-22 Atlanta Hawks Training Camp Roster
|#
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|Birthdate
|Prior to NBA/Home Country
|Yrs
|Pronunciation
|13
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|G
|6-6
|220
|08/18/92
|Fenerbahce/Serbia
|4
|Boag-dahn Boag-dahn-ovich
|15
|Clint Capela
|C
|6-10
|240
|05/18/94
|Elon Chalon/Switzerland
|7
|20
|John Collins
|F/C
|6-9
|235
|09/23/97
|Wake Forest/USA
|4
|*2
|Sharife Cooper
|G
|6-1
|180
|06/11/01
|Auburn/USA
|R
|10
|Gorgui Dieng
|C
|6-10
|250
|01/18/90
|Louisville/Senegal
|8
|GOR-ghee Jeng
|8
|Danilo Gallinari
|F
|6-10
|233
|08/08/88
|Olimpia Milano/Italy
|12
|da-KNEE-lo gal-in-ARE-ee
|24
|Johnny Hamilton
|C
|7-0
|230
|02/03/94
|UT Arlington/Trinidad and Tobago
|R
|18
|Solomon Hill
|F
|6-6
|226
|03/18/91
|Arizona/USA
|8
|3
|Kevin Huerter
|G
|6-7
|190
|08/27/98
|Maryland/USA
|3
|HER-der
|12
|De’Andre Hunter
|F
|6-7
|225
|12/02/97
|Virginia/USA
|2
|1
|Jalen Johnson
|F
|6-9
|220
|12/18/01
|Duke/USA
|R
|5
|A.J. Lawson
|G
|6-6
|178
|07/15/00
|South Carolina/Canada
|R
|7
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|G/F
|6-7
|210
|05/09/95
|Mega Leks/France
|5
|TEAM-oh-tay loo-WA-woo cab-uh-RO
|*4
|Skylar Mays
|G
|6-4
|205
|09/05/97
|LSU/USA
|1
|14
|Jahlil Okafor
|C
|6-11
|275
|12/15/95
|Duke/USA
|6
|JAH-leel OH-ka-for
|17
|Onyeka Okongwu
|F/C
|6-9
|245
|12/11/00
|USC/USA
|1
|own-YEH-kuh oh-KONG-wu
|22
|Cam Reddish
|F
|6-8
|218
|09/01/99
|Duke/USA
|2
|6
|Lou Williams
|G
|6-1
|175
|10/27/86
|South Gwinnett HS (GA)/USA
|16
|0
|Delon Wright
|G
|6-5
|185
|04/26/92
|Utah/USA
|6
|Deh-LON
|11
|Trae Young
|G
|6-1
|180
|09/19/98
|Oklahoma/USA
|3
* = two-way contract
Head Coach: Nate McMillan (NC State)
Assistant Coaches: Chris Jent (Ohio State), Joe Prunty (Cal Poly), Jamelle McMillan (Arizona State), Matt Hill (Texas), Nick Van Exel (Cincinnati)
Coaching Assistant: Dipesh Mistry (Ryerson)
Director of Athletic Performance and Sports Medicine: Marty Lauzon (University of Ottawa)
Head Athletic Trainer: Scottie Parker (University of Northwestern)
Head Strength & Conditioning Coach: Michael Irr (Connecticut)
NEXT UP: