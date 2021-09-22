2021-22 Atlanta Hawks Training Camp Roster

# Player Pos Ht Wt Birthdate Prior to NBA/Home Country Yrs Pronunciation 13 Bogdan Bogdanovic G 6-6 220 08/18/92 Fenerbahce/Serbia 4 Boag-dahn Boag-dahn-ovich 15 Clint Capela C 6-10 240 05/18/94 Elon Chalon/Switzerland 7 20 John Collins F/C 6-9 235 09/23/97 Wake Forest/USA 4 *2 Sharife Cooper G 6-1 180 06/11/01 Auburn/USA R 10 Gorgui Dieng C 6-10 250 01/18/90 Louisville/Senegal 8 GOR-ghee Jeng 8 Danilo Gallinari F 6-10 233 08/08/88 Olimpia Milano/Italy 12 da-KNEE-lo gal-in-ARE-ee 24 Johnny Hamilton C 7-0 230 02/03/94 UT Arlington/Trinidad and Tobago R 18 Solomon Hill F 6-6 226 03/18/91 Arizona/USA 8 3 Kevin Huerter G 6-7 190 08/27/98 Maryland/USA 3 HER-der 12 De’Andre Hunter F 6-7 225 12/02/97 Virginia/USA 2 1 Jalen Johnson F 6-9 220 12/18/01 Duke/USA R 5 A.J. Lawson G 6-6 178 07/15/00 South Carolina/Canada R 7 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot G/F 6-7 210 05/09/95 Mega Leks/France 5 TEAM-oh-tay loo-WA-woo cab-uh-RO *4 Skylar Mays G 6-4 205 09/05/97 LSU/USA 1 14 Jahlil Okafor C 6-11 275 12/15/95 Duke/USA 6 JAH-leel OH-ka-for 17 Onyeka Okongwu F/C 6-9 245 12/11/00 USC/USA 1 own-YEH-kuh oh-KONG-wu 22 Cam Reddish F 6-8 218 09/01/99 Duke/USA 2 6 Lou Williams G 6-1 175 10/27/86 South Gwinnett HS (GA)/USA 16 0 Delon Wright G 6-5 185 04/26/92 Utah/USA 6 Deh-LON 11 Trae Young G 6-1 180 09/19/98 Oklahoma/USA 3

* = two-way contract

Head Coach: Nate McMillan (NC State)

Assistant Coaches: Chris Jent (Ohio State), Joe Prunty (Cal Poly), Jamelle McMillan (Arizona State), Matt Hill (Texas), Nick Van Exel (Cincinnati)

Coaching Assistant: Dipesh Mistry (Ryerson)

Director of Athletic Performance and Sports Medicine: Marty Lauzon (University of Ottawa)

Head Athletic Trainer: Scottie Parker (University of Northwestern)

Head Strength & Conditioning Coach: Michael Irr (Connecticut)