Yuta Watanabe to make special appearance at Memphis Japan Festival on Sunday, Sept. 30 at Memphis Botanic Garden

Memphis Grizzlies forward Yuta Watanabe will make a special appearance at the Memphis Japan Festival this Sunday, Sept. 30, participating in a Q&A and joining Grizzlies entertainment teams at the Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Rd, Memphis, TN 38117).

Mid-South residents will immerse themselves in a wide variety of “things Japanese” in their own backyards as the Memphis Japan Festival brings performances, demonstrations, workshops, lectures and Japanese Garden tours to the Memphis Botanic Garden from 10 a.m. until close at 5 p.m. For early arrivals, volunteers representing the Japanese Traders and Manufacturers Association of Memphis will offer complimentary Japanese green tea from Tea House “Edo” starting at 9:30 a.m. All other festival activities will kick off officially at 10:00 a.m. with a welcome from the Jim Duncan Stage.

The festival, held outdoors, features special half-price admission to Memphis Botanic Garden on Festival Day: $5 per adult and $2.50 for children 3 - 12 years old. Admission, free for Memphis Botanic Garden members and children under 2 years, also includes access to the outdoor exhibition, Origami in the Garden. Parking is free.

