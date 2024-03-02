Trail Blazers defeat Grizzlies, 122-92

A big third quarter helped the Portland Trail Blazers (16-42) pull away from the

Memphis Grizzlies (20-40), 122-92, to snap a nine-game losing streak, Friday at

FedExForum.

Dalano Banton scored a season-high 19 points for the Trail Blazers, who won for

the first time since Jan. 31 and avoided their first double-digit losing streak since

dropping the final 11 games of the 2021-22 season. Jabari Walker notched his

sixth double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Overall, Portland

scored a season-high 69 bench points.

Duop Reath tallied 18 points starting at center in place of Deandre Ayton.

Jake LaRavia paced the Grizzlies with a career-high 21 points off the bench.

Reserves Lamar Stevens posted a season-high 19 points, and GG Jackson II

finished with 11 points for Memphis, which lost its fourth in a row following the All-

Star break.

Portland led 51-45 at halftime and built the lead to double digits with an 11-4 run to

start the third quarter. The Trail Blazers scored 40 points on 15-of-19 shooting in the

third period and eventually led by as many as 33 points, their largest lead of the

season, in the fourth quarter.

The Trail Blazers shot 52 percent from the field and scored 27 points off a season-

high 23 Grizzlies turnovers to take a 2-1 lead in the season series.

The Grizzlies and Trail Blazers will finish their back-to-back and tip-off for the fourth

and final time this season Saturday, March 2, at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be

broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast and 92.9 FM ESPN.