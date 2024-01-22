Tip-off for February 1 Memphis Grizzlies home game versus Cleveland Cavaliers changed to 7 p.m.

MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 11: Wilson brand basketballs pictured during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum on December 11, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. ( Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images )

Television Broadcast Updates for Two Games in February

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, Feb. 1, will now tip-off at 7 p.m. CT. The game will now be televised on Bally Sports Southeast and broadcast on 92.9 FM ESPN Radio.

Additionally, the Grizzlies matchup against the Boston Celtics on Sunday, Feb. 4, will no longer be carried on ESPN. Fans can still tune in via Bally Sports Southeast or 92.9 FM ESPN Radio.