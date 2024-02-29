Timberwolves rally past Grizzlies, 110-101

The Minnesota Timberwolves (42-17) rallied during the fourth quarter to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies (18-29), 110-101, Wednesday at Target Center. Minnesota swept the season series, 4-0.

Anthony Edwards posted a game-high 34 points for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid scored 19 points and 6 rebounds off the bench. Karl-Anthony Towns notched a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Jaren Jackson Jr. notched a double-double with 33 points and a career-high 13 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Ziaire Williams tallied 16 points and eight rebounds. GG Jackson scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field.

The Grizzlies scored the first 14 points and held the Timberwolves scoreless for the first 3:16 of the game before a 3-pointer from Towns. Memphis led 26-24 entering the second quarter and 53-50 at halftime after Ziaire Williams’ off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Memphis rebuilt its lead to as many as 11 in the third quarter, but Minnesota used a 9-0 run, including seven points from Edwards, to tie the game again at 81. The Timberwolves pulled ahead late in the fourth quarter, and despite the Grizzlies pulling within two with 5:18 remaining, they were unable to reclaim the lead.

The Grizzlies will host Portland Friday, March 1 as part of a home back-to-back against the Trail Blazers. Friday’s game tips off at 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast and 92.9 FM ESPN.