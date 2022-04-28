Tickets for the next Memphis Grizzlies home playoff game on Sunday, May 1, go on sale Saturday, April 30, at 12 p.m.

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced tickets for their next home game of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, scheduled for Sunday, May 1 at 2:30 p.m. CT, will be available for purchase on Saturday, April 30, at 12 p.m. An exclusive presale will be available on Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m., for all MVP Season Ticket Members. The Grizzlies 2022 Playoffs are presented by Orion and Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers. Tickets will be available for purchase by going online to grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4-NBATIX.

The opponent for Sunday's home playoff game, presented by Orion and Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers, whether Round 1 Game 7 or Round 2 Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors, will be announced following Friday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

There is a purchase limit of four tickets per game, and buyers are restricted to fans within the Greater Mid-South and throughout Tennessee. Fans are encouraged to guarantee their 2022 playoff tickets before the public on-sale by purchasing 2022-23 Season Tickets by visiting grizzlies.com/season-tickets or by calling (901) 888-HOOP.

For more information on the Grizzlies, 'like' Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).