Rockets hold off Grizzlies, 117-104

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a career-high 44 points, but the Houston Rockets (12-9) extended their home winning streak to 11 games with a 117-104 win over the Memphis Grizzlies (6-17).

Jackson Jr. became the second player in franchise history to post consecutive 40-point performances after scoring 41 Monday against Dallas. Derrick Rose added a season-high 19 points. Vince Williams Jr. chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds starting in place of Desmond Bane (illness).

Tari Eason paced the Rockets with a career-high 25 points and a career-high tying 14 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double. Jabari Smith Jr. registered a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Fred VanVleet scored 11 points and nine rebounds.

Houston outrebounded Memphis 58-39 and outscored the Grizzlies 19-3 in second chance points.

The Grizzlies, who scored 23 points off 19 Rockets turnovers, won the third quarter 38-25 to rally back from an early 19-point deficit. Memphis entered the fourth quarter trailing 82-81, but Houston started the frame on a 10-2 run to re-establish its lead.