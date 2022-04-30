Three 6 Mafia halftime performance featuring members Dj Paul, Gangsta Boo and Crunchy Black, Grizzlies Plaza Party and Growl Towel Highlight promotional activities for Game 1 of 2022 Western Conference Semifinals between Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today the promotional schedule ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors. The Grizzlies will host the Warriors at FedExForum in Game 1 on Sunday, May 1 at 2:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for Games 1 and 2 will be available for purchase today, at 12 p.m. Tickets will be available by going online to grizzlies.com/memthis or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. The Grizzlies 2022 Playoffs are presented by Orion and Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers.

Fans in attendance at FedExForum can once again look forward to Growl Towels throughout the playoff run. Grizzlies Growl Towels are presented by Orion and Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers for Game 1.

Playoff Plaza Party

The Grizzlies Playoff Plaza Party, presented by Hennessy, will continue prior to game 1, two hours before game time at the FedExForum Plaza and will feature live music pre and postgame from Garry Goin & The Memphis Grizzlies House Band. In addition, Grizz fans can enjoy face painters, balloon artists, photo booths and more. In partnership with the Memphis Brand Initiative, fans are encouraged to show off their best gameday outfits in front of the new mural on the FedExForum Plaza, created by local muralist Brandon Marshall. The Grizz Girls and Claw Crew will also be in attendance. The party extends onto Beale Street, where Grizz Nation can find the Grizzline, presented by AutoZone, for pregame performances. Inside FedExForum, fans can enjoy DJs in both the Grand Lobby and Terrace Level as they arrive for the game.

In-Game Entertainment

The Grizzlies’ Game 1 matchup against the Warriors, presented by Orion and Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers, will feature a National Anthem performance from singer, songwriter and Memphis native Jessica Ray. Halftime, presented by Hennessy, for Sunday’s game will feature a performance by members of the legendary Three 6 Mafia including DJ Paul, Gangsta Boo, and Crunchy Black, as well as musical performances by special guests throughout the game. Rounding out entertainment for the afternoon will be the Grizzlies Live Entertainment fan favorites including the Grizz Girls outfitted by Varsity Spirit, the Grizzline presented by AutoZone, and fresh off their national tour, the Memphis Jookers.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to Home Games 1 and 2 of the Grizzlies’ Western Conference Semifinals, can do so beginning today, at 12 p.m. CT, by calling 1-800-4NBATIX or going online to grizzlies.com/memthis. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).