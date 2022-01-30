Postgame Report: Grizzlies dominate Wizards in 115-95 wire-to-wire victory

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Memphis outrebounded Washington 60-37, including a 21-7 margin in offensive rebounds. The advantage on the offensive glass translated to a franchise-record 36 second chance points for the Grizzlies, who entered the game leading the NBA in the category.

The Grizzlies snagged 21 rebounds (eight offensive) in the first quarter, a season high for any single period. Memphis at one point led 16-0 in second chance points. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies started the game on a 14-3 run and built a 28-10 lead with 3:42 remaining in the first quarter. Memphis would lead by as many as 27 points in its wire-to-wire win.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies handled the Washington Wizards 115-95 in their seventh wire-to-wire victory of the season on Saturday night.

Ja Morant’s historic run continued with his sixth consecutive 30-point game. Morant finished with 34 points, three rebounds and two assists while his backcourt partner Desmond Bane poured in 19 points with four assists. De’Anthony Melton scored 13 points with seven rebounds off the bench and Brandon Clarke added 10 points with six rebounds. Steven Adams recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 10 points and 15 rebounds, including a season-high 10 offensive boards.

Kyle Kuzma finished with 30 points and eight rebounds while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 15 points and two rebounds for Washington.

The Grizzlies took command of the game early on, leading by as many as 18 points in the first quarter. Memphis marked their season high with 21 rebounds in the first period, eight of which came on the offensive end, leading to 16 second chance points. Morant’s 10 points and Adams’ eight boards helped the Grizzlies to a 30-15 advantage after 12 minutes. Memphis stretched their lead to 22 points at halftime with Morant leading all scorers at 18 points.

Kuzma’s 24 second-half points led a comeback attempt for the Wizards, but the Grizzlies never allowed Washington to get within striking distance, moving to 35-17 on the season and 12-3 in the month of January. With the victory, the Grizzlies notched a dozen wins in consecutive calendar months for the first time in franchise history.

Next Game

The Grizzlies hit the road for a matchup against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.

Team Quotes On the team’s performance: Great effort by our guys. We don’t care about the schedule, we just come out and play. Obviously, we had a tough one against them. We understood the importance of coming out and playing with a different level of physicality, 50-50 balls—we ended up with 21 offensive rebounds. Plays like that, we did that early in the first quarter. I think Steven (Adams) had six early in the first quarter. It set a tone for us. Ja (Morant) was orchestrating the offense and getting his spots on the floor—had a heck of a game. Obviously, (De’Anthony) Melton, I thought, gave us a really good boost there in that first quarter and first half. Great energy from these guys. Coming out, not caring about a back-to-back or anything like that. We just knew we had to come out and continue to play really good basketball. Taylor Jenkins On the Morant alley-oop Incredible. He was actually joking with the bench. We call them ‘cycles,’ defense to offense. Multiple possessions together. Desmond (Bane) has the incredible block. That was, on top of what Ja did earlier in the year, one of the best blocks I’ve probably ever seen especially in transition. Des going up there and meeting the guy up at the rim and it turns into that highlight reel on the other end. What a sequence there. Incredible on both ends. Taylor Jenkins On being a highlight reel team: We talk about that all the time. We always stress how our defensive activity leads to our offensive pace, juice, and activity on that end too. The momentum plays—our guys have an appreciation for the winning plays and the little things that matter to create a steal, get a stop, get a 50-50 ball. That allows us to get out and run because when we do that it’s a spark and we’re really dangerous when we get out into the open court. Taylor Jenkins On the block and alley-oop windmill dunk sequence: I do not remember the last time I’ve seen Des (Desmond Bane) block a shot. From there, we knew something special was going on, when Jaren (Jackson Jr.) threw the lob, 12 (Ja Morant) did the rest with it. No words, it was just a lot of screaming and yelling out there - it was an extraordinary play on both ends. De'Anthony Melton On if the block or the windmill dunk was better: Are we going block over the dunk? That is not even a question, a windmill off the lob. That is crazy, I have only seen that in the highlight reel, Gerald Green dunk. De'Anthony Melton

Team Notables

The Grizzlies are 12-3 in the month of January after going 12-4 in December. With tonight’s victory, Memphis has notched a dozen wins in consecutive calendar months for the first time in franchise history.

The Memphis Grizzlies swept their home back-to-back with tonight’s victory over the Washington Wizards after a 119-109 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday.

The Grizzlies earned their seventh wire-to-wire victory of the season, second most in the NBA behind Milwaukee’s eight.

Memphis outscored Washington 60-46 in points in the paint. The NBA’s leaders in points in the paint for a third consecutive season, the Grizzlies have scored 50+ points in the paint in 16 consecutive games.

Player Notables

Ja Morant finished with 34 points on 15-of-27 shooting, extending his franchise-record streak of 30-point performances to six straight games. Morant’s 211 points in his last six games is a franchise record for any six-game span, surpassing his previous record of 202 points in the six previous games entering tonight. Morant, who entered tonight leading the league in third-quarter scoring, had 14 points in the third frame tonight.

finished with 34 points on 15-of-27 shooting, extending his franchise-record streak of 30-point performances to six straight games. Morant’s 211 points in his last six games is a franchise record for any six-game span, surpassing his previous record of 202 points in the six previous games entering tonight. Morant, who entered tonight leading the league in third-quarter scoring, had 14 points in the third frame tonight. Desmond Bane scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half. De’Anthony Melton also scored all 13 of his points before halftime.

scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half. also scored all 13 of his points before halftime. Steven Adams recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 10 points and 15 rebounds to go with three blocks. Six of Adams’ season-high 10 offensive rebounds came in the first quarter.

recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 10 points and 15 rebounds to go with three blocks. Six of Adams’ season-high 10 offensive rebounds came in the first quarter. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 10 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Jackson Jr. has blocked 52 shots in January, the most in a calendar month in franchise history and the most in a month by an NBA player since Hassan Whiteside’s 56 in January 2020.