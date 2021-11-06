Postgame Report: Grizzlies offense sputters in 115-87 loss to Wizards

Leaders

Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies scored 31 points in the first quarter, including nine points from Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Memphis Grizzles fell to the Washington Wizards 115-87 on Friday Night inside Capital One Arena. The Wizards had seven players score in double-figures, led by Montrezl Harrell’s 18 points on the second-unit.

Memphis put together their best offensive quarter of the night in the first, but it would be downhill from there. The Grizzlies scored 31 points in the first quarter, including nine points from Jaren Jackson Jr. However, Jackson shot 2-for-2 from the floor in the opening period, but was held to 2-of-12 shooting the rest of the evening. Washington came out strong on the offensive end as well, shooting a blistering 71% from the field in the first 12 minutes. The Grizzlies trailed just 35-31 after the first quarter, thanks to scoring nine points off Wizards turnovers. Memphis went cold in the second quarter, scoring just 16 points on 33% shooting. Spencer Dinwiddie scored all 12 of his point in the first half to help Washington to a 60-47 lead at the break.

The Grizzlies’ shooting woes continued in the second half, managing to make only 1-of-11 shots from behind the 3-point arc in the third quarter. Washington busted the game open with a 21-4 run, to extend their lead to 89-63 with 1:05 to play in the third quarter, following a dunk from Harrell. Washington would only extend their lead from that point in the game as they cruised to the 28-point victory. The Wizards held the Grizzlies to 19% (6-of-31) from 3-point range and 35% from the field in the win. The Grizzlies starting unit was out-scored 69-43 by the starting lineup from the Wizards.

Jackson led Memphis with 13 points (4-14 FG), nine rebounds and two assists. Ja Morant added 11 points, six rebounds while being limited to 4-of-17 shooting. Desmond Bane tallied 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting as Memphis fell to 5-4 this season.

Harrell totaled 18 points (9-11 FG), eight rebounds and one block to lead all scorers. Bradley Beal pitched In with 17 points, seven assists and three rebounds in 27 minutes. Daniel Gafford totaled 15 points, four rebounds and three assists as Washington moved to 6-3.

The Grizzlies return home to face the Minnesota Timberwolves inside FedExForum on Monday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports South or tune-in to 92.9 FM ESPN.

