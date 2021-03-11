Postgame Report: Grizzlies take down Wizards 127-112 to open Second Half
Key Stat of the Night
- Memphis outrebounded Washington 60-39, including 14-6 on the offensive glass, marking a new season-high in rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jonas Valanciunas posted a season high-tying 20 rebounds to lead Memphis.
Key Run of the Night
- Memphis ripped off a 16-6 run with from 8:00 to 2:33 remaining in the 4th quarter to take control of the game with a commanding 119-103 lead.
Game Recap
The Memphis Grizzlies tipped off the Second Half of the 2020-21 regular season with a 127-112 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at FedExForum.
Jonas Valanciunas put together a dominant performance with 29 points and 20 rebounds. Ja Morant added his own double-double using aggressive scoring and creative passing to get 21 points and 10 assists. Desmond Bane notched a career-high 20 points while shooting 5-for-8 from 3-point range.
Dillon Brooks and Justise Winslow drew the tough assignment of slowing down league-leading scorer Bradley Beal and did just that, holding the All-Star to 21 points on 6-for-22 shooting. Russell Westbrook recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists.
The first quarter saw the Grizzlies take control of the game early with an all-hands-on-deck focus on attacking the paint. The team scored 26 of their 35 first-quarter points from inside the painted area, and didn’t waste opportunities beyond the arc with Bane making two of the team’s three 3-point attempts.
The Memphis run continued into the second quarter until Westbrook and Beal led a 18-7 run to storm back and diminish the 19-point lead down to 67-62 at the half. Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 15 points and eight rebounds in the first half. Westbrook and Beal kept the Wizards in it with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
As the game weighed in balance, the third quarter became a Valanciunas takeover as the big man tallied 10 quick points with aggressive play on the boards. A decisive 16-6 run in the fourth quarter with Bane hitting consecutive 3-pointers to give him a career-high five made attempts sealed the game for the Grizzlies.
Next Game
The Grizzlies will host MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at FedExForum on Friday, March 12, at 7 p.m.
Team Quotes
On Jonas Valanciunas:I think there were definitely points of emphasis at times to get him some touches, but he does a lot of that stuff just organically off of pick-and-roll situations. Obviously, a monster game, 29 [points] and 20 rebounds, that’s what he does. He plays to his strengths. Luckily, we don’t have to talk about that every single day about going out and doing that on a nightly basis. He just does it and he attacks it. I thought there was a lot of communication between him and the guards about how they were guarding us in pick-and-roll, late pass opportunities and rebound opportunities that they were coming and contesting us. So he was in the right spots a lot of times. Credit to him and his teammates to get the job done tonight.
On fighting their way back into the game in the third quarter:I told them that after the game. Obviously, I think we were up 19, and then that gets whittled down to five, so you’ve got a sour taste in your mouth. I didn’t think we were locked in there in the second quarter, and then coming into the third quarter, we weren’t thinking about the right things. Our minds were all over the place and we were getting a little distracted. We weren’t locked in, so I used the timeout. I thought even after they took that lead, we just talked about getting together and regrouping, focus on what we’ve got to do, execute our game plan, play with the pace we need, and they broke through and we actually built our lead from the halftime. So, good resiliency there. Good growth opportunity when you lose a lead like that. The Wizards were playing really, really well tonight, so I’m glad that we bounced back from that one in the third quarter and one in the fourth quarter. Even when they made those runs in the fourth quarter, our guys just came up with great defensive stands, big time stops. I think I told them we scored probably the same amount of fast break points in the fourth quarter alone as we did in the first half. So, I thought our defense really fueled us in the fourth quarter, and I give our guys a lot of credit. They really bounced back after giving up the lead.
On Dillon Brooks as a difference maker outside of the box score:That’s one thing that we can never take for granted, and hopefully everybody’s recognizing. Obviously, he’s still efficient on the offensive end, even though he gets four makes and seven attempts. I thought he played a really good game on the offensive end. A lot of times he’s a play-making hockey assists out there. But, then defensively, he was unbelievable. This is the second game against [Bradley] Beal and [Russell] Westbrook and guys like that, that he just plays with great energy. And, sometimes it doesn’t show up in the box score, but when you watch the film and see the impact that he makes on the defensive end, frustrates guys, makes them take tough shots, makes them work for the shots and the scores that they get, and he focuses on what he’s got to do on both ends of the floor: play the right way on offense, play hard on defense. He was huge for us tonight. That’s one thing that you can never take for granted, even if it doesn’t show up on the box score, the impact that [Dillon] has for us.
On the importance on hitting consistent floaters:It’s huge for us. Obviously, I think we had a lot of guys for us hitting those shots tonight. We’ve had our fair share of games this season where we’ve gotten those shots and we haven’t made them, but we entrust our guys. We know what we’ve got to do to get to the restricted area, but at times defenses are going to put us into those floater spots, and we inject confidence into those guys to work on it. When it’s there, take it. It’s an open look. I know it’s not the most efficient shot, but we do have a lot of guys up and down the roaster that, when they can get to that spot and shoot it with confidence, more often than not it’s going to go in, and that’s a big boost for our paint-scoring offense. So, great performance from a lot of guys tonight to have our bigs be able to make those floaters. I know a couple of our bigs had some floaters tonight. When that shot’s falling down and we’re getting out and playing the fast break, and then when we can knock down some threes as well, it usually leads to a pretty good performance from us offensively.
On Justise Winslow’s playmaking ability off the bench:It’s huge for us. That’s one thing, on top of him being an ultimate competitor, a lead defender. His playmaking ability is something that we obviously love about him. He’s still finding his groove, building chemistry with his teammates. There’s times when we’re bringing a ball up and it’s just kind of a random motion action where the ball is flying around and then the ball is in his hands and sometimes calling plays for him to put the ball in his hands and go make the right plays. So, he’s building a lot of confidence. It’s great to see him have a high assist total tonight. That’s just more for us to continue to study and see what’s the best spot to put the ball in his hands is moving forward. But, big growth. We know he can be an ultimate playmaker and a powerful playmaker on both sides of the ball.
On his performance tonight:It was (several) days without basketball so it was great to play basketball again. It was great to be with the group, win the game, have some fun playing. That was great.
On his double-double frequency (21 in 28 games this season):I would not do that without my teammates and without my energy. Playing with the guys helps me to be successful. Adding energy, fighting for every ball – that’s my job. It’s what I do. I enjoy playing basketball, especially with this group of players. They’re my family. It’s just fun to play that way.
On his game:Shots were falling in. I was making shots.
On Jonas Valanciunas’ energy and emotion:It means a lot. He gets us going. He's a big force in there. He had a great game. He rebounded like every single rebound. He powered through guys and we need that every single game… When he has that energy, he can load up for us. He runs back. He's blocking shots. We need that energy every time.
On guarding Bradley Beal and getting credit as a “pesky defender”:I'm more than a pesky defender… I study a lot of these guys. (Beal is) a great scorer. I watch a lot of his film, the way he moves, the way he scores. He's one of the best in the league. I just rise to the occasion. I take on the challenge and see if he can last a full 48 with a lot of physicality, a lot of, I guess, call it logistics, just knowing their tendencies. I feel like it was a good defensive effort of my part but ultimately it was a great team defense on him.
On what he's most proud of this season:I would say just being more disciplined on defense, staying in front of guys a lot. My conditioning is way better, and then just my mental aspect of figuring out the game and if my shots don't fall in more or if I misread or something like that, I am able to switch it up and make that read next time. Not putting my head down or any of that stuff so just proud of me growing as a player and I only want to get better.
On defensive energy in the fourth quarter:We are one of the defensive teams in the NBA because we get deflections, we get steals, we run. Then on top of it we don't let teams get into our paint. That's the main thing. I don't let teams get into our paint. Tonight, [Jonas Valančiūnas] was blocking shots which is an added plus to our defense. We just take on our defense. Just guarding one-on-one. Coach (Jenkins) always stresses we got to play one-on-one defense but our team defense is amazing as well. We just got to keep it going and keep playing with that energy and fire.
On watching Desmond Bane grow after a career night:It's growth. He's been more confident every single game. I love his enthusiasm when he plays. It makes me proud to see him because he works every single day on his craft. You can see him being in the league for as long as he wants to be. I'm proud of him. It's the first step on getting your career high (20 points). You just got to keep adding to it and adding to it and never be satisfied.
Team Notes
- The Grizzlies entered the Second Half of the 2020-21 regular season at FedExForum and played the Wizards for the second time in the last two weeks after a 125-111 win on March 2 at Capital One Arena. The Grizzlies are now 28-21 all-time against the Wizards following the 2-0 season series sweep, their best record against any individual opponent… Memphis is 20-5 all-time at home in the overall series.
- The Grizzlies outscored the Wizards 78-48 in points in the paint, 22-8 in second chance points and 27-16 in fast break points… Memphis ranked first in the NBA in points in the paint per game (55.3), second in fast break points (16.6) and tied-for-third in second chance points (14.8) in the First Half of the 2020-21 season.
- Memphis scored 26 points in the paint in the first quarter tonight against the Wizards. This tied the team's most points in the paint in any quarter this season (other: 3Q, 12/23/20 vs. San Antonio).
- Memphis recorded 31 assists from 10 different players. The Grizzlies are 10-1 this season when reaching 30+ assists… Memphis entered the game ranked fifth in the league in assists per game (27.0).
- Memphis had three players score 20+ points tonight against Washington (Valanciunas, 29; Morant, 21; Desmond Bane, 20)… The Grizzlies also had three players score 20+ points when the two teams met last week in Capital One Arena (Morant, 35; De'Anthony Melton, 20; Dillon Brooks, 20).
Player Notes
- Jonas Valanciunas posted his 21st double-double of the season with a season-high 29 points and 20 rebounds to go with a season-best four blocks on 12-of-21 shooting. Valanciunas' 75 percent double-double rate is on pace to be the highest in a single season in Grizzlies franchise history (via Sportradar).
- Valanciunas now has three career games in a Grizzlies uniform with at least 25 points and 20 rebounds, which is tied with Shareef Abdur-Rahim for second-most in Grizzlies franchise history (Zach Randolph, 4).
- Ja Morant posted his eighth double-double of the season with 21 points (7-14 FG), six rebounds and 10 assists in 33 minutes… Morant has scored 20+ points in eight of his last 13 games.
- With 12 free throw attempts tonight, Morant became the first player to attempt at least 10 free throws in three consecutive games since Pau Gasol did it in four straight contests from March 23-28, 2006.
- Rookie guard Desmond Bane made his seventh career start and totaled a career-high 20 points while knocking down a career-high five 3-pointers on eight attempts.
- Dillon Brooks totaled 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes… Brooks has recorded at least one steal in a career-high 13 consecutive games… The last Grizzlies player with a longer streak is Tony Allen (21 straight games from Nov. 26, 2016-Jan. 3, 2017).