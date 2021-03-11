Postgame Report: Grizzlies take down Wizards 127-112 to open Second Half

On Jonas Valanciunas: I think there were definitely points of emphasis at times to get him some touches, but he does a lot of that stuff just organically off of pick-and-roll situations. Obviously, a monster game, 29 [points] and 20 rebounds, that’s what he does. He plays to his strengths. Luckily, we don’t have to talk about that every single day about going out and doing that on a nightly basis. He just does it and he attacks it. I thought there was a lot of communication between him and the guards about how they were guarding us in pick-and-roll, late pass opportunities and rebound opportunities that they were coming and contesting us. So he was in the right spots a lot of times. Credit to him and his teammates to get the job done tonight. Taylor Jenkins

On fighting their way back into the game in the third quarter: I told them that after the game. Obviously, I think we were up 19, and then that gets whittled down to five, so you’ve got a sour taste in your mouth. I didn’t think we were locked in there in the second quarter, and then coming into the third quarter, we weren’t thinking about the right things. Our minds were all over the place and we were getting a little distracted. We weren’t locked in, so I used the timeout. I thought even after they took that lead, we just talked about getting together and regrouping, focus on what we’ve got to do, execute our game plan, play with the pace we need, and they broke through and we actually built our lead from the halftime. So, good resiliency there. Good growth opportunity when you lose a lead like that. The Wizards were playing really, really well tonight, so I’m glad that we bounced back from that one in the third quarter and one in the fourth quarter. Even when they made those runs in the fourth quarter, our guys just came up with great defensive stands, big time stops. I think I told them we scored probably the same amount of fast break points in the fourth quarter alone as we did in the first half. So, I thought our defense really fueled us in the fourth quarter, and I give our guys a lot of credit. They really bounced back after giving up the lead. Taylor Jenkins

On Dillon Brooks as a difference maker outside of the box score: That’s one thing that we can never take for granted, and hopefully everybody’s recognizing. Obviously, he’s still efficient on the offensive end, even though he gets four makes and seven attempts. I thought he played a really good game on the offensive end. A lot of times he’s a play-making hockey assists out there. But, then defensively, he was unbelievable. This is the second game against [Bradley] Beal and [Russell] Westbrook and guys like that, that he just plays with great energy. And, sometimes it doesn’t show up in the box score, but when you watch the film and see the impact that he makes on the defensive end, frustrates guys, makes them take tough shots, makes them work for the shots and the scores that they get, and he focuses on what he’s got to do on both ends of the floor: play the right way on offense, play hard on defense. He was huge for us tonight. That’s one thing that you can never take for granted, even if it doesn’t show up on the box score, the impact that [Dillon] has for us. Taylor Jenkins

On the importance on hitting consistent floaters: It’s huge for us. Obviously, I think we had a lot of guys for us hitting those shots tonight. We’ve had our fair share of games this season where we’ve gotten those shots and we haven’t made them, but we entrust our guys. We know what we’ve got to do to get to the restricted area, but at times defenses are going to put us into those floater spots, and we inject confidence into those guys to work on it. When it’s there, take it. It’s an open look. I know it’s not the most efficient shot, but we do have a lot of guys up and down the roaster that, when they can get to that spot and shoot it with confidence, more often than not it’s going to go in, and that’s a big boost for our paint-scoring offense. So, great performance from a lot of guys tonight to have our bigs be able to make those floaters. I know a couple of our bigs had some floaters tonight. When that shot’s falling down and we’re getting out and playing the fast break, and then when we can knock down some threes as well, it usually leads to a pretty good performance from us offensively. Taylor Jenkins

On Justise Winslow’s playmaking ability off the bench: It’s huge for us. That’s one thing, on top of him being an ultimate competitor, a lead defender. His playmaking ability is something that we obviously love about him. He’s still finding his groove, building chemistry with his teammates. There’s times when we’re bringing a ball up and it’s just kind of a random motion action where the ball is flying around and then the ball is in his hands and sometimes calling plays for him to put the ball in his hands and go make the right plays. So, he’s building a lot of confidence. It’s great to see him have a high assist total tonight. That’s just more for us to continue to study and see what’s the best spot to put the ball in his hands is moving forward. But, big growth. We know he can be an ultimate playmaker and a powerful playmaker on both sides of the ball. Taylor Jenkins

On his performance tonight: It was (several) days without basketball so it was great to play basketball again. It was great to be with the group, win the game, have some fun playing. That was great. Jonas Valanciunas

On his double-double frequency (21 in 28 games this season): I would not do that without my teammates and without my energy. Playing with the guys helps me to be successful. Adding energy, fighting for every ball – that’s my job. It’s what I do. I enjoy playing basketball, especially with this group of players. They’re my family. It’s just fun to play that way. Jonas Valanciunas

On his game: Shots were falling in. I was making shots. Jonas Valanciunas

On Jonas Valanciunas’ energy and emotion: It means a lot. He gets us going. He's a big force in there. He had a great game. He rebounded like every single rebound. He powered through guys and we need that every single game… When he has that energy, he can load up for us. He runs back. He's blocking shots. We need that energy every time. Dillon Brooks

On guarding Bradley Beal and getting credit as a “pesky defender”: I'm more than a pesky defender… I study a lot of these guys. (Beal is) a great scorer. I watch a lot of his film, the way he moves, the way he scores. He's one of the best in the league. I just rise to the occasion. I take on the challenge and see if he can last a full 48 with a lot of physicality, a lot of, I guess, call it logistics, just knowing their tendencies. I feel like it was a good defensive effort of my part but ultimately it was a great team defense on him. Dillon Brooks

On what he's most proud of this season: I would say just being more disciplined on defense, staying in front of guys a lot. My conditioning is way better, and then just my mental aspect of figuring out the game and if my shots don't fall in more or if I misread or something like that, I am able to switch it up and make that read next time. Not putting my head down or any of that stuff so just proud of me growing as a player and I only want to get better. Dillon Brooks

On defensive energy in the fourth quarter: We are one of the defensive teams in the NBA because we get deflections, we get steals, we run. Then on top of it we don't let teams get into our paint. That's the main thing. I don't let teams get into our paint. Tonight, [Jonas Valančiūnas] was blocking shots which is an added plus to our defense. We just take on our defense. Just guarding one-on-one. Coach (Jenkins) always stresses we got to play one-on-one defense but our team defense is amazing as well. We just got to keep it going and keep playing with that energy and fire. Dillon Brooks