Postgame Report: Ja Morant leads Memphis past Washington 106-99

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Washington Wizards 106-99 inside Capital One Arena on Sunday night to end a three-game road trip.

Memphis was led by Ja Morant, who posted the first triple-double of his career with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The only players younger than Morant in NBA History to record a 25-point triple-double are Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

The Grizzlies struggled to get anything going in the opening quarter, shooting 31.8 percent from the floor while going 0-of-7 from behind the arc. The Wizards scored 10 of the final 12 points in the quarter after Jerome Robinson connected on a three-pointer as time expired to take a 30-18 lead heading into the second quarter.

The Grizzlies would fight back to take the lead at 40-38 with 6:39 remaining in the second following a furious 22-8 run. However, Washington would get hot quickly as they finished the second quarter on a 17-7 run to take a 55-47 lead into the halftime break. The Wizards reached their largest lead of the night at 12 points (65-53) with 7:33 remaining in the third quarter. Memphis was able to chip away before eventually tying the game at 93-93 with 5:33 remaining, before outscoring the Wizards 13-6 the rest of the way. The Grizzlies used stellar fourth quarter defense to seal the victory, holding the Wizards to 16 percent shooting on 4-of-25 attempts in the fourth quarter.

Tyus Jones scored 13 points to go with three assists as he recorded his career-high sixth consecutive game with double-figure points. Jonas Valanciunas grabbed a game-high 18 rebounds to go with eight points on 4-of-8 shooting. Kyle Anderson added 16 points, five rebounds and two assists on 7-of-9 shooting. Jaren Jackson Jr. posted a double-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and an assist as the Grizzlies improved to 27-26 on the season.

Washington was led by Bradley Beal who totaled 26 points (10-25 FG, 1-6 3P), four rebounds and three assists. Moe Wagner led all bench scorers with 19 points to go with nine rebounds and two assists on 7-of-11 shooting. Davis Bertans added 15 points, six rebounds and an assists. Rui Hachimura posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Wizards dropped to 18-33.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will return home to play their final game before the All-Star break as they host the Portland Trailblazers on Wednesday, February 11 at 7 p.m.

Team Quotes On Ja Morant: "Yeah, I mean, huge. I mean, we always talk about how he sometimes analyzes the defense. Teams are starting to go under him a little bit more so it's on him. It's on our screeners to do a little bit [of a] better job. They kind of took us out of our rhythm. We weren't playing at the pace that we needed, let alone full court but in the half-court. But then he just saw some windows, just got out there, we start getting some stops. I think that… so I would say defense really fuels us. Get out. He was able to get downhill, make some big-time finishes, you know, big-time playmaking, passes out to guys. Those connections late in the game. With Kyle [Anderson] as a pick-and-roll screener which we haven't used a whole lot. Him getting downhill to score but then finding Kyle late you know when they started double-teaming him or switching on him. It was huge." Taylor Jenkins On comparing Ja Morant's game to John Wall: "I'm not big into comparisons. Obviously, John Wall's a heck of a player, heck of a competitor, but when we talk about Ja, just the ultimate competitor. Ultimate unselfish teammate. Goes out there, tries to do whatever he can to win a ballgame. You know some nights it's him taking over, making big-time plays but I thought he had some big moments defensively too, that's one area that he continues to grow in, and he wants to get better. We've got a young team. We got new guys coming into the fold he's taken on an added leadership role. I mean, that's huge for him at such a young age early in his career. He's a leader of the team, and he goes out there and does it by example but also vocally it just kind of empowers the rest of the group and that's why we rallied tonight." Taylor Jenkins On his first triple-double tonight: It feels good. Obviously, a lot of credit goes to my teammates. Without them, I would not be able to have that triple-double. Played a big part in the assist column, boxing their man out, and I was just getting long rebounds. It is definitely a special moment, a special night. I am thankful for it. Ja Morant On being tied at 95 and being able to get the win on the road: We were just preaching all game to just pick up our energy, and we felt like earlier in the first three quarters, we were playing some good defense, tough shots. Our energy just was not there, and on the offensive end, just keep playing together and unselfish. We all just bought into it, locked in, and were able to come out with a big win late in the fourth. Ja Morant

