Postgame Report: career night from Brandon Clarke leads Grizzlies past Wizards 128-111
Key Stat of the Night
- The Grizzlies recorded a season-high 70 points in the paint to outscore the Wizards by 32 inside (previous season-high: 66 points in the paint, twice, last on Nov. 6 vs. Minnesota). This followed a season-low 26 points in the paint in last night’s loss to Milwaukee. The Grizzlies shot 35-of-50 inside the painted area (.700).
Key Run of the Night
- The Wizards ripped off a 10-0 run at the beginning of the second quarter to take a 40-35 lead with 9:36 left before halftime. The Grizzlies responded with a 22-9 run, including a 15-2 stretch, to retake the lead with a 57-49 lead. The Grizzlies would not trail again as they cruised to a 17-point victory.
Game Recap
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Washington Wizards 128-111 on the second night of a home back-to-back inside FedExForum Saturday night. The Grizzlies’ 17-point victory tied for the largest margin of victory over the Wizards in franchise history.
Memphis' offense began the game on the right note as they tallied 35 points in the first quarter, while shooting 59.1 percent in the opening frame. The Wizards jumped out in front of the Grizzlies in the second quarter with a quick 10-0 run over 1:51 of play to take a 40-35 lead with 9:36 remaining in the second. Following the quick run from the Wizards, the Grizzlies immediately responded with a 22-9 run, including a 15-2 stretch, to take control of the game at 57-49.
The Grizzlies would never look back once they regained the lead late in the second quarter and entered the locker room 69-54 at the half. The Grizzlies’ 69-point first-half was sparked by Rookie forward Brandon Clarke, who scored 19 of his 25 points in the first-half on 8-of-10 shooting.
After coming off a season-low 26 points in the paint in last night's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis dominated the game inside, scoring a season-high 70 points in the paint to the Wizards' 32. The Grizzlies shot 35-of-50 (.700) inside the painted area. The Grizzlies bench was also key during Memphis’ offensive outburst. The second-unit added 59 points on the night, while shooting 23-35 from the floor (.657) and 6-of-12 from three-point range (.500).
Memphis was led by Dillon Brooks, who produced a team-high 27 points, three assists and three steals. The Grizzlies are (7-0) on the season when Brooks has scored 20-or-more points. Clarke finished his career night with a season-high 25 points and four rebounds on 11-of-14 shooting (.786). He entered tonight’s game ranked first among NBA rookies in field goal percentage at 63.8 percent. Fellow rookie, Ja Morant, added 18 points, five assists and two steals on the night as the Grizzlies snapped a seven-game home losing streak while improving to 9-17 on the season.
Washington was led by Bradley Beal who tallied a double-double with a game-high 29 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Troy Brown Jr. led the Wizards reserves with 16 points and five assists on 5-of-8 shooting. Admiral Schofield chipped in 14 points and three assists. Ish Smith also added 14 points and four assists as Washington dropped to 7-17 on the season.
Next Game
The Grizzlies will wrap up three games in four nights as they host the Miami Heat on Monday, December 16 at 7 p.m. CT inside FedExForum. Fans can get their tickets to Monday's Hardwood Classics Night at grizzlies.com/tickets. Those who cannot make it out to the game, can catch all the Grizzlies action on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.
Team Quotes
On tonight’s game:Great game by the group. I’m really proud of the second night of a back-to-back. I saw a lot of energy, a lot of effort. Last night we came up short, but tonight we kind of put a stamp in the first quarter and obviously second quarter. The game got a little funky there in the second half, but our guys just continued to focus on our message of competing together and getting better. So, I’m super proud of them and a great effort all around. Our bench was phenomenal tonight with 59 points, 32 assists again, and just training the right way. So this has been two weeks, kind of brewing. It’s great to get the results on top of all of the work that the guys are putting in and the attention and the detail and the competitiveness that the guys are putting in every single night. I’m very proud of them.
On Brandon Clarke:I think it’s been kind of this case all season where he just has a knack for being in the right place at the right time. I think he’s got great chemistry with his teammates and plays at a great pace. He just fits our motion style where the ball is just constantly moving and people are moving and he obviously makes some highlight plays out there. But, he’s just super efficient, which is just kind of a byproduct of him being who he is. It’s just great. He’s not trying to force anything out there. He just takes what the defense gives him. So, obviously super proud of him tonight. Big game for him.
On Kyle Anderson:It was great for him to step in. Sometimes the product is scoring, rebounding or blocks. His product tonight was assists with five assists. He also facilitated probably a couple of assists that don’t go his way just by moving the ball. He took on (Davis) Bertans, whose a really tough cover. I thought our guys collectively locked in on him. I think he took one of the first stabs on him early in the first quarter and throughout the game. His effort defensively was huge getting his hands on some balls. But to come in there and make an impact after being out for a while, I’m very proud of him and hopefully he continues to build that trend whether it’s with scoring or in other ways we’ve talked about all season long. He’s a playmaker on both ends of the floor. He doesn’t worry about scoring, so a night like tonight just shows the impact he can make.
On scoring 70 points inside the paint:It’s kind of our M.O. We want to constantly be aggressive in setting a pace. I thought outside of Ja (Morant) who’s always in attack mode, Tyus (Jones) was great, De’Anthony (Melton), Dillon (Brooks), finding success driving, that’s how our offense is built. We want to attack early in transition. We want to be an early kick team off of random actions. They went to zone the first stretch there. We faced this, even the other night against Milwaukee, when teams are switching, we get stagnant and we start playing outside the perimeter. But, I thought our guys sort of settled in once the first couple of possessions didn’t go our way, driving it, getting into the paint, loosening up the defense, and then you get to the rim and we want to score layups, layups, layups. As much as I want to shoot threes, we’ll take 70 points in the paint, I think a season high for us. I know we’re not going to get that every single night, but if we have that mentality, it will create good stuff for us.
On Brandon Clarke being picked 21st in the 2019 NBA Draft:First off, a lot of credit goes to our front office. When I got into this process knowing that we had the number two pick, and you start maneuvering in the draft, and you get to the 21st pick and he’s sitting there and they say that he was a Top 10 pick, he’s absolutely a Top 10 pick if you’re redrafting this. The great thing is that he doesn’t worry about that stuff and where he was picked. He’s such a humble guy. It’s a credit to our staff working really hard and identifying how this guy can be a great fit into our program. Not just with what he can do on the floor, but with the culture that we’re building. I’m super excited to see when we talk about Ja (Morant) and Jaren (Jackson Jr.) and him as our young core, the bright future that we have, the sky is the limit for this guy. He’s only scratching the surface of what he can be. We’re very lucky to have Brandon in our program.
On Solomon Hill:(Solomon)’s been very impressive. I think we’ve talked, all in all over the first couple months of the season, about his leadership. His daily work ethic every single day, his voice carries so much with this group. They lean on him a lot. For a coach to be able to lean on someone, whether it’s in a film session or at half time today about keeping the team locked in, he’s like, ‘I got you, Coach.’ His voice carries weight. And then for him to go out there, obviously he had a heck of a scoring night tonight with 4-of-4 from the three making shots. That’s big, but he makes an impact, especially on the defensive end. He’s constantly communicating on the defensive end. He can guard different positions and execute multiple coverages. What I’ve loved about him is that he just goes out there and makes an impact. When you have someone that can just come in, make an impact off the floor or on the floor, it makes me feel very lucky. We’ve talked all along about our (veteran) group and how they’ve done that. He’s obviously part of that group, and our group is benefiting from it.
On the difference between last night’s game and tonight’s game:The next gen. You know what I’m saying. The next gen was unleashed tonight. When you got Ja (Morant) and B. (Brandon) Clarke…you know we saw what B. Clarke did when he first came back and his ability to change the game. And Ja – I think Ja’s ability to change the game has been proven. But that next gen – that’s the reason why they got that going, and it’s a big part of what we’re trying to do.
On getting hot in the third quarter:My teammates found me. That’s plain and simple. Tyus (Jones) has always done a good job of putting me into positions to be successful. They didn’t go to the zone, and I had some space and some openings, and it was a pivotal part of the game. I just give all credit to my teammates.
On making adjustments from last night’s game:Yeah, we’ve got young guys. I think we don’t really have any excuses. We’ve got a lot of guys. If you think about even JJ (Jaren Jackson Jr.) didn’t even hit 30 minutes yesterday in his performance. There’s a lot of untapped potential that we have with this team, and I think our age really is the biggest factor in that. But when you’ve got young guys under the age of 24, they love to get up there and play basketball. Those back-to-backs don’t really hit them like year seven.
On tonight’s game:It was just a really, really fun game. Our pace was great in the first half and lots of light energy and lots of running. And everybody played well so it was just fun being able to run on the court and get dunks.
On what he attributes his shooting percentage to:I would just say hard work, just getting up reps and just being comfortable shooting in the game. It took time and practice, but now in the game it feels really comfortable to shoot that wide open three.
On if he’s had a half like tonight’s first half before in his career:I have. Yeah. It’s definitely tough to match that and to have two halves where you do that. It’s something that I’m going to work on and something I have to grow with and figure out how to do.
On if his confidence has grown since beginning of this season:I would say plenty. My shot feels very good. Every time that I shoot it, it has felt great like the past five games. I’m just hoping I can grow that and be a great shooter at some point in my career.
Player Notes
- Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 27 points, three assists and three steals on 10-17 shooting. The Grizzlies are now 7-0 on the season when Brooks scores at least 20 points.
- Brandon Clarke scored a career-high 25 points, shooting 11-of-14 from the floor. Clarke entered tonight’s game ranked first among rookies and fifth in the NBA in field goal percentage at 63.8 percent.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. added 16 points, four rebounds and two blocks in 24 minutes. With two three-pointers and two blocks tonight, Jackson extended his franchise-record streak to 10 games with at least one block and one three-pointer.
- Ja Morant tallied 18 points, five assists and two steals while shooting 5-of-11 from the floor.
- Tyus Jones tallied nine points, one rebound and a season-high nine assists off the bench for the Grizzlies.
- Solomon Hill connected on a season-high tying four three-pointers while shooting a perfect 4-of-4 from the field for 12 points.
- Bradley Beal registered a double-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds and four assists on 8-of-23 shooting.
