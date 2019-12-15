Postgame Report: career night from Brandon Clarke leads Grizzlies past Wizards 128-111

On tonight’s game: Great game by the group. I’m really proud of the second night of a back-to-back. I saw a lot of energy, a lot of effort. Last night we came up short, but tonight we kind of put a stamp in the first quarter and obviously second quarter. The game got a little funky there in the second half, but our guys just continued to focus on our message of competing together and getting better. So, I’m super proud of them and a great effort all around. Our bench was phenomenal tonight with 59 points, 32 assists again, and just training the right way. So this has been two weeks, kind of brewing. It’s great to get the results on top of all of the work that the guys are putting in and the attention and the detail and the competitiveness that the guys are putting in every single night. I’m very proud of them. Taylor Jenkins

On Brandon Clarke: I think it’s been kind of this case all season where he just has a knack for being in the right place at the right time. I think he’s got great chemistry with his teammates and plays at a great pace. He just fits our motion style where the ball is just constantly moving and people are moving and he obviously makes some highlight plays out there. But, he’s just super efficient, which is just kind of a byproduct of him being who he is. It’s just great. He’s not trying to force anything out there. He just takes what the defense gives him. So, obviously super proud of him tonight. Big game for him. Taylor Jenkins

On Kyle Anderson: It was great for him to step in. Sometimes the product is scoring, rebounding or blocks. His product tonight was assists with five assists. He also facilitated probably a couple of assists that don’t go his way just by moving the ball. He took on (Davis) Bertans, whose a really tough cover. I thought our guys collectively locked in on him. I think he took one of the first stabs on him early in the first quarter and throughout the game. His effort defensively was huge getting his hands on some balls. But to come in there and make an impact after being out for a while, I’m very proud of him and hopefully he continues to build that trend whether it’s with scoring or in other ways we’ve talked about all season long. He’s a playmaker on both ends of the floor. He doesn’t worry about scoring, so a night like tonight just shows the impact he can make. Taylor Jenkins

On scoring 70 points inside the paint: It’s kind of our M.O. We want to constantly be aggressive in setting a pace. I thought outside of Ja (Morant) who’s always in attack mode, Tyus (Jones) was great, De’Anthony (Melton), Dillon (Brooks), finding success driving, that’s how our offense is built. We want to attack early in transition. We want to be an early kick team off of random actions. They went to zone the first stretch there. We faced this, even the other night against Milwaukee, when teams are switching, we get stagnant and we start playing outside the perimeter. But, I thought our guys sort of settled in once the first couple of possessions didn’t go our way, driving it, getting into the paint, loosening up the defense, and then you get to the rim and we want to score layups, layups, layups. As much as I want to shoot threes, we’ll take 70 points in the paint, I think a season high for us. I know we’re not going to get that every single night, but if we have that mentality, it will create good stuff for us. Taylor Jenkins

On Brandon Clarke being picked 21st in the 2019 NBA Draft: First off, a lot of credit goes to our front office. When I got into this process knowing that we had the number two pick, and you start maneuvering in the draft, and you get to the 21st pick and he’s sitting there and they say that he was a Top 10 pick, he’s absolutely a Top 10 pick if you’re redrafting this. The great thing is that he doesn’t worry about that stuff and where he was picked. He’s such a humble guy. It’s a credit to our staff working really hard and identifying how this guy can be a great fit into our program. Not just with what he can do on the floor, but with the culture that we’re building. I’m super excited to see when we talk about Ja (Morant) and Jaren (Jackson Jr.) and him as our young core, the bright future that we have, the sky is the limit for this guy. He’s only scratching the surface of what he can be. We’re very lucky to have Brandon in our program. Taylor Jenkins

On Solomon Hill: (Solomon)’s been very impressive. I think we’ve talked, all in all over the first couple months of the season, about his leadership. His daily work ethic every single day, his voice carries so much with this group. They lean on him a lot. For a coach to be able to lean on someone, whether it’s in a film session or at half time today about keeping the team locked in, he’s like, ‘I got you, Coach.’ His voice carries weight. And then for him to go out there, obviously he had a heck of a scoring night tonight with 4-of-4 from the three making shots. That’s big, but he makes an impact, especially on the defensive end. He’s constantly communicating on the defensive end. He can guard different positions and execute multiple coverages. What I’ve loved about him is that he just goes out there and makes an impact. When you have someone that can just come in, make an impact off the floor or on the floor, it makes me feel very lucky. We’ve talked all along about our (veteran) group and how they’ve done that. He’s obviously part of that group, and our group is benefiting from it. Taylor Jenkins

On the difference between last night’s game and tonight’s game: The next gen. You know what I’m saying. The next gen was unleashed tonight. When you got Ja (Morant) and B. (Brandon) Clarke…you know we saw what B. Clarke did when he first came back and his ability to change the game. And Ja – I think Ja’s ability to change the game has been proven. But that next gen – that’s the reason why they got that going, and it’s a big part of what we’re trying to do. Solomon Hill

On getting hot in the third quarter: My teammates found me. That’s plain and simple. Tyus (Jones) has always done a good job of putting me into positions to be successful. They didn’t go to the zone, and I had some space and some openings, and it was a pivotal part of the game. I just give all credit to my teammates. Solomon Hill

On making adjustments from last night’s game: Yeah, we’ve got young guys. I think we don’t really have any excuses. We’ve got a lot of guys. If you think about even JJ (Jaren Jackson Jr.) didn’t even hit 30 minutes yesterday in his performance. There’s a lot of untapped potential that we have with this team, and I think our age really is the biggest factor in that. But when you’ve got young guys under the age of 24, they love to get up there and play basketball. Those back-to-backs don’t really hit them like year seven. Solomon Hill

On tonight’s game: It was just a really, really fun game. Our pace was great in the first half and lots of light energy and lots of running. And everybody played well so it was just fun being able to run on the court and get dunks. Brandon Clarke

On what he attributes his shooting percentage to: I would just say hard work, just getting up reps and just being comfortable shooting in the game. It took time and practice, but now in the game it feels really comfortable to shoot that wide open three. Brandon Clarke

On if he’s had a half like tonight’s first half before in his career: I have. Yeah. It’s definitely tough to match that and to have two halves where you do that. It’s something that I’m going to work on and something I have to grow with and figure out how to do. Brandon Clarke