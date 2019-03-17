Postgame Report: Grizzlies Fade in Final Quarter to Fall to Wizards, 135-128

Leaders

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies shot less than 32 percent in the fourth quarter as they fell to the Washington Wizards, 135-128, on Saturday night in Capital One Arena. The Grizzlies dropped to 28-42 on the season and 10-25 on the road. The Wizards improved to 30-39 on the year and 22-12 at home. The teams split the season series 1-1.

The Grizzlies shot just 7-for-22 (.318) in the fourth quarter, including 3-of-10 (.300) from three-point range. Memphis also committed 10 fouls, leading to the Wizards making 16-of-18 (.889) free throws in the final frame. Trailing 126-121 with 1:10 left in the game, Mike Conley earned a trip to the line and knocked down both free throws to make it a one-possession game. Jeff Green canned a corner three for Washington with 50.5 remaining on the following possession though, making it 129-123. After a Memphis timeout, Conley drilled a 26-footer to bring it back within three with 47 seconds left. Thomas Bryant found a cutting Bradley Beal for a layup with 22 seconds left, giving Beal his 40th point of the night and putting the game away. The Grizzlies went cold from three-point range in the second half by going just 4-for-16 (.250), while the Wizards made 7-of-15 (.467) triples throughout the half.

Conley led the Grizzlies with 28 points and a season-high 12 assists to give him his 10th double-double of the season (all points and assists). Conley has scored at least 20 points in five-straight games. Jonas Valanciunas finished with 22 points and eight boards. Valanciunas now has five 20-point performances in his 12 games with the Grizzlies. Avery Bradley added 21 points and five assists. Bradley is averaging 16.1 points in 14 games since coming to Memphis. Chandler Parsons had his best game of the season, coming off the bench to score 16 points, grab six boards and hand out five assists, setting season-highs in all three categories. Joakim Noah added 15 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Noah is averaging 9.5 points and 7.2 rebounds during March.

Memphis shot 48-for-90 (.533) overall and 12-for-33 (.364) from three-point range. Washington finished 41-for-81 (.506) from the field, but were significantly better from beyond the arc, going 17-for-35 (.486). The Grizzlies won the turnover battle, 13-10, and outscored the Wizards 23-12 off of giveaways. There were a total of 20 lead changes and 20 ties throughout the game with nine ties and lead changes coming in the third quarter. Despite the high score, the teams combined for only two fast break points (scored by Washington).

Beal led all scorers with 40 points (9-12 3P) and seven assists. Beal’s nine three-pointers set a career-high, and has now scored 40 points in back-to-back games. Jabari Parker logged his seventh double-double of the season, finishing with 20 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Bobby Portis finished with 18 points and six boards. Tomas Satoransky and Green each added 15 points. Bryant chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds as a reserve.

Washington shot well coming out of halftime, opening the third quarter with a 14-4 run and shooting 12-for-20 (5-9 3P) in the quarter. Memphis shot even better in the third, making 12-of-19 (.632) shots despite shooting just 1-for-6 (.167) from long range. Beal poured in 14 more points during the quarter to help the Wizards carry a 105-103 edge into the fourth quarter. Tonight marked the first time in franchise history that both teams had reached 100 points through three quarters and the first time the Grizzlies surrendered at least 130 points in consecutive games.

Scoring wasn’t an issue for either squad in the first half either, as Memphis made 29-of-49 (.592) shots while Washington was close behind, shooting 23-for-43 (.535). The Grizzlies emphasized driving to the lane during the half, outscoring the Wizards 36-20 in the paint. Memphis only slightly won the turnover battle (7-6) in the first half, but outscored Washington 13-8 in points off of turnovers. The guards had it going during the first half, with Conley (7-9 FG) and Beal (5-6 3P) both scoring 19 points. Both teams made over half their shots in each of the first two quarters. After Portis hooked in a shot with 4.2 seconds left, Conley raced down the floor to nail a floater as time expired to give Memphis a 71-69 lead at the half.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will finish the season series with their Southwest Division rival, the Houston Rockets, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20 in FedExForum. Wednesday night will be a Grind City Wrestling Night, where Grizzlies fans can get two Terrace Level IV tickets and two five-piece boneless wings coupons for just $22 presented by Wing Guru. Come out to the game, tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to the Grizzlies' remaining contests may do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

Team Quotes

On the game: That is just not who we are. We are not satisfied with that. That is not who we can be and that is not the way that we survive. The momentum that we started to build at home, was built on the defensive end of the floor, and whatever happened, the offense was coming easy, but I am extremely disappointed in our effort on the defensive end on this trip and we will keep trying different things, different people, different positions, but we cannot survive playing this way and that is not who we are going to be as a team. We are not going to be a team that just punts on the defensive end of the floor. This trip, we punted on defense and it is disappointing. J.B. Bickerstaff On how tough it was containing Bradley Beal: He is an elite scorer, playmaker, offensive weapon. Even in that, [I] did not feel like we made him earn it. Too many times he was just wide open. The most dangerous guy on the floor for them, how does he end up just wide open? That is a lack of concentration. That is a lack of execution on our part, and again, we have got to be better. There is no excuse for that. J.B. Bickerstaff On Chandler Parsons having a season high in points and rebounds and whether it is a step in the right direction for him: I think so. I think he was comfortable from the beginning of the game. He had his rhythm. With him, the space in between games allows him to build his legs and build his strength. The more he plays, the more comfortable he is, and you can see the way that he can help a team. Obviously, the shot making, but the play making, the size to help on the glass, hopefully he can carry it home. J.B. Bickerstaff On tonight’s outcome: It’s frustrating. We haven’t played well defensively the last couple of games. We are a little bit disappointed because we know we can do better. The outtings the last couple of games haven’t been good. We gotta bounce back. We gotta get back into the gym together and lock in. Our playoff hopes are nonexsistent, but that doesn’t mean we can back down. We gotta keep going. Joakim Noah On Bradley Beal: Bradley is one of the best. He’s a Gator boy, so I’m pissed that I lost, but respect. Respect is given because he’s a great player. Joakim Noah On tonight's game: "Defensively, it was tough tonight. Bradley [Beal] was phenomenal. He's been playing really well, it's tough to cover him. We have to try to throw different guys on him throw bodies at him. When we did come up on him and apply pressure he made the right decisions, got everybody involved. I thought those other guys, [Jabari] Parker, [Thomas] Bryant, those guys really made a big difference in the game tonight and finishing plays." Mike Conley On Jonas Valanciunas: "We felt that Jonas had a match that we wanted to exploit and just try to grind it out in the paint. He did a great job of that. A fantastic job. At some point, we had to speed it up a little bit just because of the guys they put on the court. It made it tough on us defensively. So our bigs did a great job once again. He's done a great job of getting what we need [from him] every night. Joakim [Noah] as well. Those guys have been good for us." Mike Conley On having an offensive night and not getting the win: "It's very frustrating. In years past, we score 128, it's an automatic win in our book. At halftime, we felt that if we could get stops we could win the game because we were scoring at such a high clip. But that's a testament to Washington. They had a great offensive night, they were tough to stop. Bradley [Beal] especially. Just one of those nights where we let it slip away. Mike Conley

Player Notes

