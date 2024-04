The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Golden State Warriors as they made history on Wednesday night.

Zach Randolph scored 24 points and grabbed six boards. Lance Stephenson had 22 points and four assists off the bench. JaMychal Green contributed 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Grizzlies battled but were no match for the Warriors and Steph Curry who nailed 10 three-pointers and tallied 46 points. By Roy Wells - Grizzlies.com