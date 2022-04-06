Postgame Report: Grizzlies comeback falls short in overtime loss to Jazz

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 28 points and three blocks, setting a new franchise record for most blocks in a single season. Key Run of the Night The Memphis Grizzlies overcame a double-digit deficit to push the Utah Jazz to overtime.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies overcame a double-digit deficit to push the Utah Jazz to overtime but fell just short in a 121-115 loss on Tuesday night at Vivint Arena.

After a 22-9 run by Utah in the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies pulled within two points with 5.6 second left on the clock. Bane received the inbounds pass and launched the 3-pointer for the win, which landed in the arms of Anderson, who hit the put-back equalizer as time expired to send the game to overtime at 110-110. An 11-3 run in the final four minutes of overtime lifted the Jazz to a win and snapped the Grizzlies’ seven-game win streak.

Rudy Gobert scored 22 points and grabbed 21 rebounds while Hassan Whiteside also recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Clarkson added 22 points, five rebound and five assists off the bench.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 28 points and three blocks, setting a new franchise record for most blocks in a single season. Jackson Jr. broke Pau Gasol’s record, who blocked 169 shots during the 2001-02 season. Tyus Jones scored 24 points while Desmond Bane tallied 23 points and a career-high five steals. De’Anthony Melton notched a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

After a strong start from the Jazz, the Grizzlies put together two first half runs to keep the score tied at 50-50 at halftime. Jones led all scorers with 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting while Jackson Jr. scored 10 points with six rebounds. Clarkson led the Jazz with 12 points off the bench in the first half.

The Grizzlies used a 12-point third quarter from Bane to keep the score even at 83-83 at the end of the third quarter.

Next Game

The Grizzlies’ will play their final road game of the regular season against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, April 7, at 8 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.