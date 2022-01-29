Postgame Report: Morant’s triple-double lifts Grizzlies over Jazz

On Brandon Clarke: He’s having a heck of a season. Magnificent season. He and I talk, and I told him, "I love the spark you’re giving us." I could rattle off a million things that he does, but the energy that he brings, the activity when you see him and Jaren coming over and collapsing at the rim, and getting rebounds. We want to play with pace - and when we have a big that can run the floor like he does, and can get rebounds and outlet it to the guards - it helps us establish pace. I think he does a great job rolling and slipping out, but the physicality he plays with, too. He does a great job of setting up his teammates to get downhill. When he comes in and plays with that energy and consistency, his game is going to make an impact. Taylor Jenkins

On bigs that run in transition: It takes our transition offense to another gear. We are watching tons of film after games - or in preparation for games - and we always stress pace, and you can do it in a variety of different ways - How we outlet the ball, run the floor and getting it to the corners. A lot of time, Brandon Clarke can get it up and still be involved in a lob on the other end after getting a rebound. When you have guys that can run the floor, it adds another level to the pace we can get to. Brandon Clarke and Ja Morant have a great connection right now, so it creates a lot of advantages for us. Taylor Jenkins

On Ja having a triple double after All-Star announcement: It was a special night. Last night was the tip-off to getting the recognition of an All-Star starter. But to come out here and continue to do what he’s doing - as you can see - he loves playing at a high level and performing. He’s been doing that for a long stretch now and he’s gotten rewarded for it. But for him to come out here the night after, and continue to put stamps on where his game is going, is a credit to him. It is a credit to this team to be able to perform like this every night. 30-10-10 started with him and his teammate’s success. Taylor Jenkins

On Jaren Jackson Jr’s defense: His defense is incredible right now. I found out right after the game this is his first time getting six blocks in back-to-back games, and in the NBA in seven or eight years, and he’s getting five a night. You just see all that stuff being put out there for everyone to absorb, he does not get a lot of attention. It is so great the other night in Denver after the game Ja Morant talks about the recognition that his teammates should get, it’s not about him, it’s his teammates. What JJ is doing for us offensively, the versatility and the growth that he shows with his drive and finish game. Big time three to close the game, but what he does every possession on the defensive end with great communication, great activity, great discipline around the rim, it’s a tone setter for us. Hopefully he continues to get recognition, but he’s not motivated by that. He’s motivated by helping us win and he does a good job of it. Taylor Jenkins

On being able to get steals, blocks, etc: I think it starts with individual players. We have competitive guys that play at their strength, which is activity. I think a lot of these guys knew that coming in. From our system, we talk about the sound defense on the ball. A lot of it is our team rotation and team activity, plugging in the gaps and driving the lanes, and having active hands. We talk about this day one in training camp, and for our guys to continue and do that, whether it’s a guard, big or drive situation, it doesn’t matter. We know that when we’re getting our hands on balls, 50-50 balls, deflections, rebounds - whatever it is - it’s probably going to lead to our pace and get us to play our best basketball. The fact that the guys embrace that we don’t have a lot of opportunities to drill it, but they go out there and see it on the film, it’s a huge part of our success. Credit to (the players). Taylor Jenkins

On knowing what Ja and Jaren are capable of: I think for them the sky is the limit. You can fill in the blank and replace it with what the sky is. These guys are just focused on trying to push the envelope to get better, from individual development and team development. I like to sit back and watch what they’re doing. It helps motivate me to figure out different ways to get more out of them. Luckily, those guys are fueled by that. One day at a time, one year at a time, we’re just going to figure it out and hopefully keep going further and further. Taylor Jenkins

On having Brandon Clarke running in transition: BC is super athletic. All I know is that if I am on the break and he is running that wing, it is pretty much try to make a defender commit and throw it in the air. I know he can go get it, it helps me out. Ja Morant

On the pregame surprise by the team and staff: After it happened I put two and two together. I realized Kevin was out of position at the start, so he was the one letting them know when I came into the tunnel. Then I pulled in, and I was backing in and Jaren (Jackson Jr.) pulled up. Normally he will sit in his car and play his last song, then come in the arena. Instead, he hopped out of the car and started running. I hopped out and just walking, he was screaming something. I could not tell you what he was screaming, I do not know. I had seen everybody, and I was shook. Ja Morant

On the in-game standing ovation after being named an All-Star starter: Sorry for not acting on it, I was locked in. I felt like I was playing kind of bad at the start of the game, not finishing layups, etc. I was focused on the game - locked in. I appreciate everybody cheering for me, but in that moment, I felt like I needed to win; I had to get that. Ja Morant

On the last 24 hours: It has been big time - it was much needed getting to see my family during this time. Getting the All-Star starting nod and being with them when my name was called, obviously was something I wanted to do, to be able to do and I was able to do that. Thankful for the organization letting me be able to go spend time with my grandma. Coming back, I was the same Ja as before the announcement was made, go out and prove myself try to win the game. Ja Morant

On what has been clicking this season: Found the right focus, to play constant every night. I found the fun too, come out every night and have fun. Probably something I did not have as much last year, something I did not realize I did not have until this year. Just finding the focus to come out every night and bring the energy. Brandon Clarke

On communication with the guards on lobs: We are talking on the bench - in the game I can look at Ja Morant, look at Tyus Jones, look at De'Anthony Melton and we just know. It is just chemistry of playing together for three years. I can look at Ja, look at whoever and know what to do. Brandon Clarke