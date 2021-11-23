Postgame Report: Grizzlies knock off Jazz 119-118 on Jackson Jr.’s Game-Winner

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Jackson Jr.’s 250th career 3-pointer punctuated his season high scoring night as he finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Key Run of the Night After winning a mid-court tip off over Gobert, Jackson Jr. drained a go-ahead three - assisted by Morant - on a scramble with 5.7 seconds left.

Game Recap

Jaren Jackson Jr.’s season high scoring and game-winning 3-pointer lifted the Memphis Grizzlies over the Utah Jazz on Monday night in Salt Lake City.

Jackson Jr.’s 250th career 3-pointer punctuated his season high scoring night as he finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Morant led the Grizzlies with 32 points, seven assists and four rebounds, while Desmond Bane provided constant offense and the final defensive stop, finishing with a career high 28 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Bojan Bogdanovich led the Jazz with 24 points on 7-for-11 shooting from long range. Rudy Gobert notched a double-double with 23 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. Mike Conley added 19 points, eight assists and four rebounds.

Bane got out to quick start offensively, but the Jazz turned a 12-3 run into a 30-27 lead after one period. Bane led all scoring with 13 first quarter points on 6-for-7 shooting. Donovan Mitchell came alive with 12 of his 14 first half points coming in the second quarter to fuel a 16-6 run, resulting in a 60-54 lead at halftime. Gobert notched 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in the half while Bane’s 15 points led the Grizzlies.

Bane and Morant helped the Grizzlies retake the lead with a 14-4 run in the third quarter, but 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point range in the quarter gave the Jazz a 96-92 lead with one quarter remaining.

The game was tied with two minutes remaining before Bogdanovic sunk back-to-back threes. After winning a mid-court tip off over Gobert, Jackson Jr. drained a go-ahead three - assisted by Morant - on a scramble with 5.7 seconds left. Bane delivered perfect defense on Mitchell on the next play, who missed the final shot from 19 feet as time expired. The Grizzlies moved to 9-8 on the season with the victory.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return home to face the Toronto Raptors at FedExForum on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports South or tune-in to 92.9 FM ESPN.