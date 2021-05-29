Postgame Report: Late-game push from Mitchell leads Jazz to 2-1 series lead

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night After Ja Morant and the Grizzlies stormed back in the fourth quarter to take the lead, the team went through a three-minute stretch without a basket. The Grizzlies scored two points total in the final 4:27 of the game as Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz to victory with 10 fourth quarter points. Key Run of the Night After trailing the Jazz for the first three quarters, the Grizzlies found their first lead of the game following a 21-9 run, as Ja Morant looked to take over the game. But the Grizzlies’ lead was short-lived as Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz on a 13-2 run over the final four minutes to reclaim the lead and close out the game.

Game Recap

The Utah Jazz used Donovan Mitchell’s late-game heroics to earn a 121-111 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies and take the 2-1 lead in the first round series on Saturday night at FedExForum.

Seven Jazz players notched double-digits scoring with Mitchell leading with 29 points. Mike Conley scored 27 points to go with eight assists and six rebounds. Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson all scored 15 points.

Ja Morant totaled 28 points with seven assists while Dillon Brooks had 27 points. Grayson Allen added 17 points and three rebounds off the bench. Jonas Valanciunas notched a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Grizzlies played catch up for most of the first quarter as Morant and Brooks put 14 combined points on the board, but the Jazz found their groove on offense quickly, as Royce O’Neale hit three first quarter 3-pointers to give the Jazz a 34-22 lead after one period.

The Grizzlies struggled to defend Utah from behind the 3-point line as the Jazz rained down 11 threes in the half on 44 percent shooting to take a 62-51 lead at the half. Morant led all scoring with 13 points while Conley and O’Neale scored 12 each.

Valanciunas turned in 10 points in the third to keep the Grizzlies in it as the Jazz maintained a 96-85 lead with one quarter remaining.

The Grizzlies opened the fourth quarter with an 22-9 run sparked by six straight points from Brooks. A 3-pointer from Grayson Allen brought the game even with 7:58 remaining before Morant took over the game, delivering the Grizzlies’ first lead of the night with 5 minutes left on the clock.

Mitchell would not give up the spotlight in the clutch, however, as he guided the Jazz to a 13-2 run over the last four minutes of the game to reclaim the game and take the series lead.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will look to even the series against the Utah Jazz in Game 4 on Monday at FedExForum at 8:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 28 points, seven assists and three rebounds on 10-for-23 shooting. Morant became the fourth player in NBA history to score 100+ points over his first three playoff appearances. He joins Wilt Chamberlain (116 points in 1960), George Mikan (107 points in 1949) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (102 points in 1970).

Dillon Brooks added 27 points (11-24 FG) with three rebounds and two assists. Brooks has scored over 20 points in the first three games of the series.

notched a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Kyle Anderson had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds along with five assists and two steals.