Postgame Report: Jazz use stellar 3-point shooting to even series against Grizzlies

Morant's 47 points were the most by any Grizzlies player in a regular season or playoff game, as he's scored 71 points in his first two career playoff games, the most in the history of the NBA.

Ja Morant’s record setting night wasn’t enough to overcome the offensive explosion from the Utah Jazz, as the Memphis Grizzlies suffered a 141-129 Game 2 loss on Wednesday.

Morant’s 47 points were the most by any Grizzlies player in a regular season or playoff game, as he’s scored 71 points in his first two career playoff games, the most in the history of the NBA. Dillon Brooks poured in 23 points while Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points with six rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 25 points in his return to action while Mike Conley had 20 points and 15 assists. Bojan Bogdanovic followed up on a dominant Game 1 with 18 points and Jordan Clarkson added 16 points and six rebounds off the bench.

The Jazz grabbed the early advantage as Mitchell and his supporting cast got hot from the 3-point line. Utah shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc to take a 36-27 lead after one quarter. Mitchell notched 12 points while Morant had 10.

Utah strengthened their lead with a pair of runs in the second quarter as the Grizzlies dealt with foul trouble, resulting in a 74-54 score at halftime. The Jazz shot 53 percent from 3-point range compared to the Grizzlies’ 18 percent. Morant led the Grizzlies with 22 points at the half.

The Grizzlies would find a 25-9 run to inch back into the game in the third quarter as Brooks and Morant hit their stride offensively. Morant had 12 points and Brooks scored 11 in the quarter, as the Grizzlies outscored the Jazz 43-29 to bring the score to 103-97 with 12 minutes remaining. The Jazz, however, responded to every Grizzlies run in the fourth quarter to close out the game and even the series.

The Grizzlies will host the Jazz for Game 3 at FedExForum on Saturday, May 29, at 8:30 p.m.

