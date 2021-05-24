Postgame Report: Brooks, Morant lead Grizzlies to 112-109 victory over Jazz in Game 1

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night In his playoff debut, Dillon Brooks became the seventh player in the last 10 postseasons to score over 30 points.

The Memphis Grizzlies knocked off the Utah Jazz to take a 1-0 lead in the First Round of the NBA Playoffs with a 112-109 victory on Sunday night.

Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant put together another breakout performance in their playoff debuts to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Brooks’ 31 points, 7 rebounds, two blocks and two steals were crucial as the Grizzlies held onto their lead in the second and third quarters. Morant took over in the fourth quarter to fend off the Jazz comeback bid, finishing with 26 points, four rebounds and four assists. In his playoff debut, Brooks became the seventh player in the last 10 postseasons to score over 30 points. Morant finished the night as one of nine players under the age of 22 to score 25 plus in his NBA Playoffs debut.

Jonas Valanciunas recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds and Kyle Anderson added 14 points, four rebound and three assists while setting a new Grizzlies single-game playoff record with six steals, previously held by Mike Conley.

Bojan Bogdanovic tallied 29 points while Conley added 22 points and 11 assists. Rudy Gobert was held to 11 points and 15 rebounds and Jordan Clarkson found 14 points with three rebounds.

The Grizzlies and Jazz held the game in balance until the Conley carried Utah on a 10-0 run at the end of the first quarter to find a 24-17 lead after 12 minutes. The Grizzlies were 0-for-8 from 3-point range in the opening period.

The Jazz capped off a 22-7 first half run until the Grizzlies found their groove at the 6:14 mark of the second quarter as a 27-7 run to take a 49-43 lead at halftime. The Grizzlies outscored the Jazz 32-19 in the second quarter behind 10 points from Brooks. Conley led all scorers with 16 points and five assists in the first half.

The Grizzlies’ offense continued to fire on all cylinders in the third quarter thanks to 14 more points from Brooks and four turnovers from the Jazz. Brooks’ 29 points after three quarters set a new record for any Grizzlies player making their playoff debut. Desmond Bane gave the Grizzlies an 83-74 advantage heading into the final quarter with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer over Georges Niang.

Tyus Jones and Grayson Allen came off the bench to make sure the Grizzlies didn’t skip a beat to start the fourth quarter, but it was Bogdanovic who found his rhythm with 20 points in the quarter as he pulled the Jazz within one point with 6.4 seconds remaining. Brooks got loose on the inbound play to make it a 3-point game on an open layup, forcing Bogdanovic to miss a hail mary 3-pointer on the other end.

The Grizzlies will look to take a 2-0 lead over the Jazz on Wednesday at 9 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in to Bally Sports South or listen live on 92.9 FM ESPN.

