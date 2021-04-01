Postgame Report: Conley, Jazz finish off Grizzlies to win 111-107

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Jazz attempted 31 more 3-pointers than the Grizzlies, and finished the game shooting 16-of-49 (32.7 percent) from deep, while limiting Memphis to five made three’s on 18 attempts (27.8 percent). Key Run of the Night Memphis trailed by just one point (93-94) after Dillon Brooks connected on a jumper with 4:37 to play in the game. Following the basket from Brooks, the Jazz quickly stretched their lead back to six points at 99-93, with 3:26 remaining in regulation, after consecutive baskets from Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley.

Game Recap

Ja Morant’s explosive fourth quarter wasn’t enough to take down the Utah Jazz, who took home a 111-107 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Wednesday.

Mike Conley was the deciding factor down the stretch with 13 fourth quarter points to finish with 26 points and seven assists in his lone game back in FedExForum this season. Jordan Clarkson racked up 26 points of the bench and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points with five rebounds.

Sixteen of Morant’s 36 points came in the fourth quarter as he tried to will the Grizzlies to a win. Kyle Anderson recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds and Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 14 rebounds.

The Jazz showed off their lethal 3-point shooting in the first quarter, sinking 7-of-15 from beyond the arc to take an early lead, but the Grizzlies put on their own efficient run to match, shooting 50 percent from the field and making three of their five attempts from long range. Bogdanovic led the way with nine points on 3-for-4 shooting from beyond the arc and Anderson put up eight quick points and five rebounds in the opening period.

Utah carried a 57-49 lead into halftime using a 14-6 run at the end of the second quarter. Clarkson took advantage of his green light with 15 points of the bench while Conley made himself at home with 11 points. Anderson led the Grizzlies with 10 points and seven rebounds.

The two teams spent the third quarter in a back-and-forth battle before Morant executed his takeover to help the Grizzlies take a 76-75 lead to start he fourth quarter. Morant scored 13 points in the quarter.

With every attempt to pull away in the fourth quarter, the Jazz turned around and saw Morant and the Grizzlies coming right back to make it uncomfortable, but Conley – who made all five of his shots and both free throw attempts in the fourth quarter – sealed the victory for the Jazz.

Next Game

The Grizzlies (22-23) will look to get back to .500 as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 7 p.m. CT.

Player Notes

Ja Morant totaled a game-high 36 points (including 29 points in the second half), seven assists and three steals on 11-of-18 shooting. This was Morant’s sixth career 30-point game and fifth this season.

totaled a game-high 36 points (including 29 points in the second half), seven assists and three steals on 11-of-18 shooting. This was Morant’s sixth career 30-point game and fifth this season. After averaging 21.1 points and 7.1 assists in the month of March, Morant becomes the second player in franchise history to record at least 20 points and seven assists per game in a calendar month (min. 5 games), joining Mike Conley (January 2017).

(January 2017). Jonas Valančiūnas posted a double-double with 16 points (8-17), a team-high 14 rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes. Valančiūnas has posted 10+ rebounds in a career-high 15 straight games, the NBA’s longest active streak, and leads the league in rebounding in March (15.1).

posted a double-double with 16 points (8-17), a team-high 14 rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes. Valančiūnas has posted 10+ rebounds in a career-high 15 straight games, the NBA’s longest active streak, and leads the league in rebounding in March (15.1). Kyle Anderson posted a double-double with 18 points (6-11 FG), 11 rebounds and three blocks in 31 minutes. This was Anderson’s third double-double of the season.

posted a double-double with 18 points (6-11 FG), 11 rebounds and three blocks in 31 minutes. This was Anderson’s third double-double of the season. Dillon Brooks totaled 17 points (8-17 FG) and a season high-tying three steals in 29 minutes. Brooks recorded a steal in a career-high 13 straight games (Feb. 6-March 12). That is the longest streak by a Grizzlies player since Tony Allen’s 21-game streak during the 2016-17 season.