Postgame Report: Jazz stifle Grizzlies comeback bid, win 117-114 in final seconds

Key Stat of the Night The Jazz shot 64 percent from the field to score 38 points in the first. Key Run of the Night The Jazz used a 19-8 run in the second quarter to extend the lead to 66-50 at the end of the half.

A second-half comeback from the Memphis Grizzlies came up just short as the Utah Jazz finished a 117-114 win on Friday night.

Donavan Mitchell had another strong night with 35 points and Rudy Gobert had 25 points and nine rebounds. Bojan Bogdanovic dropped 17 points and four rebounds.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies in their valiant comeback effort with 32 points, 11 assists and four rebounds. Dillon Brooks came alive in the second half to give the Grizzlies 22 points and Jonas Valanciunas recorded his 29th double-double of the season with 14 points and 18 rebounds. Grayson Allen scored 17 points and five rebounds.

Bogdanovic and Mitchell set the pace in the first quarter as the Jazz scored at will to take an early 14-point lead after 12 minutes. The Jazz shot 64 percent from the field to score 38 points in the first.

The Jazz used another 19-8 run in the second quarter to extend the lead to 66-50 at the end of the half. Mitchell scored 12 points in the quarter to finish with 19 in the first half. Morant led the Grizzlies with 14 points. The Jazz scored 36 points in the paint to the Grizzlies’ 28 in the first half.

The Grizzlies showed life on offense as Morant came roaring back in the third quarter, but sure shooting from the Jazz ensured the Grizzlies had work to do in the fourth quarter with an 88-79 deficit and 12 minutes left to play.

The two teams traded punches in the fourth quarter as Morant kept attacking Gobert in the paint while Brooks and Allen hit big shots down the stretch. Brooks drained a three from the top of the key with 34 seconds remaining to bring the Grizzlies within three points. The Grizzlies went back to Brooks for the equalizer on an inbounds play, but the shot bounced off the rim as he had two defenders covering.

The Grizzlies dropped back to .500 (21-21) with the close loss.

The Grizzlies finish the mini-series in Utah with another matchup against the Jazz on Saturday at 8 p.m. CT.