Postgame Report: Shorthanded Grizziles Come Up Short; Fall to Jazz 115-124

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Jazz outshout the Grizzlies in 3pt-made 18-40 (40.0%) to 11-29 (37.9%) respectively. Key Run of the Night The Utah Jazz exploded for a 25-3 run over the last 4:57 of the second quarter to take a 64-55 lead into the half.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Utah Jazz 124-115 Wednesday afternoon inside HP Field House in Orlando, FL.

Memphis grabbed control of the game early on, shooting 56.1 percent from the field in the opening quarter. The Grizzlies struggled from behind the arc, but finished the first quarter shooting 10-of-10 inside the painted are. Ja Morant gave the Grizz a spark early on, scoring six points and dishing five assists in the opening period. Memphis carried a 31-25 lead into the second quarter before ripping off a 21-9 run to extend their lead to as many as 12 points with 10:29 remaining until halftime. The Grizzlies defense was very active early, converting 13 Jazz turnovers into 16 points in the first half. However, Utah would find their stride offensively late in the second quarter, as they exploded for a 25-3 run to take a 64-55 lead into the locker room. The Jazz held the Grizzlies to 38.9 percent shooting in the second quarter, including 16.7 percent from three-point range.

Jonas Valanciunas connected on a jumper with 7:11 remaining in the third quarter to cap-off a 10-2 Grizzlies run and tie the game at 72-72. Memphis outscored the Jazz 33-25, and shot 54.5 percent from the field in the third quarter, trimming the Utah lead 89-88 heading into the fourth quarter. The two teams traded baskets for most of the fourth quarter before Utah ultimately stretched their lead to 116-105 with 2:51 remaining. The Grizz found themselves down 11 points following back-to-back three-pointers from Joe Ingles. The Grizzlies trimmed the lead to five points with 25.0 seconds remaining, but they would come up just short, as Utah escaped with the victory. Memphis outscored Utah 56-36 on points in the paint, but the Grizzlies were unable to overcome 18 made three-pointers from Utah.

Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 23 points, three rebounds and one assist on 7-of-17 shooting. Morant totaled 20 points, nine assists and six rebounds in 37 minutes of play. Jonas Valanciunas posted a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds in 34 minutes of action. Grayson Allen totaled a season-high 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-8), two rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes off the bench. Kyle Anderson pitched in 12 points, three rebounds and four assists as Memphis fell to 32-27 on the season.

Rudy Gobert posted a double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds on 5-of-9 shooting to lead the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell totaled 18 points (7-18 FG, 3-7 3P) to go with six assists and seven rebounds. Joe Ingles knocked down 6-of-11 three-point attempts for a team-high 25 points. Former Memphis Grizzlies star Mike Conley pitched in 23 points, seven assists and five rebounds in 34 minutes. Jordan Clarkson led the Utah bench with 14 points and four rebounds as the Jazz moved to 43-25 on the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return to the court Friday, Aug. 7, at 3:00 p.m. CT as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder inside the Visa Athletic Center at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 23 points, three rebounds and one assist.

led Memphis with 23 points, three rebounds and one assist. Grayson Allen set new a season-high 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-8)

set new a season-high 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-8) Ja Morant totaled 20 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

totaled 20 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas posted a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds.

posted a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Rudy Gobert posted a double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds on 5-of-9 shooting.

posted a double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds on 5-of-9 shooting. Mike Conley pitched in 23 points, seven assists and five rebounds in 34 minutes.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.