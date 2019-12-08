Postgame Report: Jazz hot shooting too much to overcome as Grizzlies fall 126-112

Leaders

Memphis is now 6-16 this season and 1-2 against the Jazz.

Grayson Allen tied a season-high 13 points (two previous times, most recently at Minnesota on 12/1/2019).

Memphis had five double figure scorers.

The Grizzlies outscored the Jazz in points in the paint and fast break points, 64-50 and 21-8 respectively.

The Memphis Grizzlies couldn’t slow down the hot-shooting Utah Jazz offense as they fell 126-112 on Saturday night inside Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The Grizzlies got off to a strong start on the night as they knocked down 66.7 percent of their shot attempts in the first quarter, while knocking down 5-of-10 from three-point range. Memphis used a 15-5 run over (2:18) play late in the first quarter before eventually taking a 36-32 lead to end the first quarter of play. However, the game would turn quickly in the second quarter as the Jazz erupted on a 32-9 run to take a commanding 62-45 lead with (4:18) remaining until half. The Jazz would outscore the Grizzlies 37-18 in the second quarter, while knocking down seven of their 19 three pointers on the night, as Utah took a 69-54 lead into the halftime break.

The Grizzlies were able to string together a 11-2 run to trim the Jazz’ lead to just seven points, at 82-75, with (5:04) to play in the third quarter. Memphis was able to remain within striking distance through three quarters before the Jazz would open up the fourth quarter on a 22-8 run to make it a 119-94 game with (5:17) remaining. Utah would cruise to a 14-point victory while leading by as much as 25 points on the night. Utah finished the game shooting and impressive 45-of-80 (.563) from the field and 19-of-34 (.559) from three-point range. After connecting on 50.0 percent of their three’s in the first quarter, Memphis would shoot 5-of-25 (.200) from three in the final three quarters as they weren’t able to keep pace with the Jazz.

The Grizzlies entered the night leading the NBA in paint points at 54.2 per game, and they were strong in the paint again tonight, as they outscored the Jazz 64-50 inside. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 26 points, four rebounds and two assists on 9-of-18 shooting. Jae Crowder added 13 points, three assists and two rebounds. Grayson Allen led the Grizzlies’ second-unit with 13 points, two rebounds and a steal on 6-of-9 shooting.

Utah was led by Donovan Mitchell, who tallied 22 points, four rebounds and three assists on 9-of-17 shooting. Rudy Gobert collected a double-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Joe Ingles also collected a double-double with 12 points, 10 assists and four steals. Jeff Green led all bench scorers with 19 points as he finished with a game-high five three-pointers on six attempts.

The Grizzlies will return to the court on Monday, Dec. 9 at 9:30 p.m. CT as they take on the Golden State Warriors inside the Chase Center. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On the game tonight Well obviously the Jazz had a heck of a night. Lot of credit to them. They came out firing on all cylinders. They made 19 threes. That’s hard to overcome. You know obviously there’s ones I felt we could have maybe done a better job scrambling or taking away, stuck to the game plan a little bit better, but they obviously hit some tough ones. You know they just had a night. I thought our guys you know spirits were up for the most part. It’s hard you know when teams are playing that well. I felt like, you know, that second quarter our offense hurt us a little bit, you know, not making shots, missing a couple threes. You know not really trusting the pass and getting side to side. But you know we fought. We fought in the third quarter. We won the third quarter, and then they just got hot again in the fourth quarter. We just couldn’t sustain it and just overcome it. So you know I thought the Jazz were great tonight, credit to them. Taylor Jenkins On missing Ja Morant We obviously miss Ja. You know, can’t wait to get him back in the fold but you know this group even with a couple guys down, Ja down, Kyle [Anderson] down, Brandon [Clarke] down, I mean they compete. You know, so they come out every night we compete. You know we just got to keep getting better when guys get their opportunities and proud of how they’re fighting and stuff. Some nights you’re just not good enough, and we just got to keep getting better from it. When those guys come back, we have those same expectations. Taylor Jenkins On trying to make strides in offensive area Yeah, yeah for sure. It’s something that, trying to break, not habits, but think just things that I felt over the last couple of years have been normal or you know, wouldn’t normally do, are acceptable here or okay. And it takes some time to get away from that or you know build yourself into just different schemes and things like that. So yeah just still getting acclimated still. It’s still early on in the big picture. Trying to catch a rhythm and still get a good grasp on things. Tyus Jones On how Coach Jenkins’ offense differs from previous offenses he’s run There’s differences, obviously. Just a new scheme, more open I’d say as far as our offense. He gives guys the green light. He has no problem with you being aggressive on offense, trying to make plays, as long as you’re doing what he asks on defense and so that’s a little bit different. Still figuring it out, trying to come into my own but it’s definitely a new system for me. Tyus Jones On is he’s finding a rhythm offensively I guess a little bit. You know, just finding my spots and getting on balance. It just comes from shooting extra after practice. You got to just do the reps, because when you do the reps it feels better in the game. Jaren Jackson Jr. On his confidence going against Rudy Gobert You got to respect his defense, he’s really good at it. So just got to just watch film and look for ways to exploit how you can get an advantage. Jaren Jackson Jr. On his balance between shooting and driving against the Jazz Yeah just being smarter, I wasn’t smart last time and I paid the price. I just wasn’t doing the right things last time and I just want to kind of change that. Attack with more force, try to use counters more instead of just going to one move. Because if you just do one move, it’s easier to guard that. Jaren Jackson Jr. On being back in Utah Feels good to be back. It’s somewhere I feel comfortable with, obviously. Me and the crowd have a good relationship and left on a good note so it felt good to get an ovation when I came back here. Jae Crowder On if going against a former team gives him extra motivation We’re just having fun with it, seeing familiar faces, obviously. It’s like when you see a brother growing up, you want to play hard against them. You want to beat your brothers. Those are my brothers on the other side and I just want to play them and get win but they played great tonight. Jae Crowder On what he says to his team during a game like this as a leader We’re on a road trip, tough road trip. We just have to dig in and find a way. We’ve got a few guys down and we just have to find a way to play the right way for 48 minutes and give ourselves a chance to win each game. Jae Crowder

