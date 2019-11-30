Postgame Report: Grizzlies drop sixth straight after Utah’s big second half

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Utah outscored Memphis 63-39 in the second half after the Grizzlies held a 55-40 halftime advantage… Utah limited Memphis to 33.3 percent shooting in the second half after the Grizzlies shot 45.7 percent in the first half, including 56.5 percent in the second quarter.

The Jazz had 12 assists to just two turnovers in the second half after recording just six assists to five turnovers before the break… Utah’s seven turnovers total marked a season best. Key Run of the Night Trailing 55-40 at the break, Utah scored 12 straight points to open the second half to make it a three-point game.

Memphis led 78-77 with 9:37 remaining in the fourth quarter before Bojan Bogdanovic knocked down a three-pointer and then converted a three-point play to put Utah ahead by five (83-78) with 8:17 left… Memphis would respond with five straight points to tie the game at 83, but Utah scored the next five, including a Bogdanovic layup, to take the lead for good.

The Memphis Grizzlies dropped their sixth straight game Friday night at FedExForum, losing 103-94 against the Utah Jazz. The Jazz outscored the Grizzlies 63-39 in the second half.

Both teams struggled early and shot less than 35 percent from the field in the opening frame, but it was the Grizzlies who got it going in the second quarter. Memphis shot 13-of-23 (.565) in the quarter, including 4-of-9 (.444) from three-point range, and outscored the Jazz 31-18 to take a 15-point lead (55-40) into halftime. Leading 31-29 with 8:32 remaining in the second, the Grizzlies went on a 9-0 run over the next 2:06 to push the lead to double digits.

Utah rapidly seized the lead back, opening the third quarter on an 18-2 run and outscoring Memphis 24-4 through the first six minutes of the period. The Grizzlies were able to weather the storm and took the lead back on a Grayson Allen three with 54.6 seconds left in the period, but Utah responded with two buckets of their own to lead 75-73 entering the fourth.

The teams traded blows to start the fourth with four lead changes and two ties early in the period, but the Jazz held the Grizzlies to just four points in the final 3:53 and closed the game on a 7-2 run to seal the victory.

Jonas Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 22 points and 17 rebounds to go with three blocks on 10-of-17 shooting, marking the second consecutive game he has posted a season-high for rebounds. Over his last two games, Valanciunas is averaging 28.5 points and 16.5 rebounds. Brandon Clarke added 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting in a reserve role. Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant posted 11 points apiece for Memphis. With his fourth block of the evening, Jaren Jackson Jr., in his 75th career game, became the third fastest player to start his career with the Grizzlies and reach 100 blocks behind only Pau Gasol and Roy Rogers.

Bojan Bogdanovic tied his season-high with 33 points, shooting 12-of-20 from the field (4-8 3P) while adding eight rebounds. Donovan Mitchell chipped in with his 16th 20-point game of the season while Rudy Gobert (13 points, 13 rebounds) tallied his 11th double-double.

Team Quotes On tonight’s game: Great first half. Terrible second half. Credit the Jazz. They came and played a whole lot harder than us in the third quarter, and that’s why they won the ball game. Taylor Jenkins On if Ja Morant had any lingering effects from his injury the other night: I don’t think there was. I’ll check with our medical team and see if there were any lingering effects. Taylor Jenkins On the Jazz’s defense in the second half: Yeah, I thought they came out and set a tone. We turned over the first possession. We gave up an offensive rebound. They scored. We controlled the boards in the first half, and then the next possession, they go down and miss a wide-open layup in transition - get an offensive rebound, put it in, call timeout, come out and they continue to get offensive rebounds. I think they had [13] second chance points in the second half or something along those lines. It’s been a weakness of ours. We just didn’t come ready to play in the third quarter, and they took full advantage of it. Taylor Jenkins On what changed in the third quarter: We didn’t do what we needed to do in the third quarter, because we let them come out and punch us early and we didn’t respond. Credit to them. They were active on the glass, actively just making the right plays, hitting a lot of shots, but we have to know that that’s coming. Especially because we played well in the first half. Jaren Jackson Jr. On maintaining a lead: We just have to execute. We have to continue to do the things that we were doing and expect the team to play harder, but we can’t expect them to bring the same energy or drop their energy because they’re losing. They probably got ripped at halftime. They’re probably feeling a type of way, and they’re probably getting amped up. We have to come out there and make sure we deliver. Jaren Jackson Jr. On the second half: It was us. High energy just died down, and they just took advantage of it. Ja Morant On learning from the game: We have to play all four quarters like we did in the first half. It helped us get out to a bigger lead, I think like 15 points. We just have to do that all four quarters. Ja Morant

Jonas Valančiūnas posted his 11th double-double of the season with 22 points and 17 rebounds (season-high eight offensive rebounds)… Valančiūnas now has back-to-back games with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds, the second time he has accomplished this feat (two-game streak from March 20-22, 2019)… Valančiūnas has posted a double-double in three straight games, matching a season high.

posted his 11th double-double of the season with 22 points and 17 rebounds (season-high eight offensive rebounds)… Valančiūnas now has back-to-back games with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds, the second time he has accomplished this feat (two-game streak from March 20-22, 2019)… Valančiūnas has posted a double-double in three straight games, matching a season high. Jaren Jackson Jr. , playing in his 75th career game, reached 100 career blocks with his fourth rejection of the game… He became the third-fastest player in franchise history to tally 100 career blocks behind only Pau Gasol (2001-02) and Roy Rogers (1996-97).

, playing in his 75th career game, reached 100 career blocks with his fourth rejection of the game… He became the third-fastest player in franchise history to tally 100 career blocks behind only Pau Gasol (2001-02) and (1996-97). Brandon Clarke scored 13 points off the bench and shot 5-of-6 from the field (1-1 3P) to raise his rookie-best field goal percentage to 64.3 percent for the season.

scored 13 points off the bench and shot 5-of-6 from the field (1-1 3P) to raise his rookie-best field goal percentage to 64.3 percent for the season. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 16 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter.

scored 16 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter. Donovan Mitchell totaled 20 points (7-22 FG)… It marked just the third time in his last nine games he was held under 25 points.

totaled 20 points (7-22 FG)… It marked just the third time in his last nine games he was held under 25 points. Mike Conley posted eight points (3-13 FG) after scoring 15 points (5-19 FG) in his first game back in Memphis on Nov. 15.

