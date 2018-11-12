Postgame Report: Grizzlies Suffer First Home Loss to Jazz, 96-88

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Memphis had 16 turnovers to Utah’s 15, marking the first time all season that the Grizzlies turned the ball over more than their opponent. Key Run of the Night The Jazz used a 13-2 run over a 3:04 span (4:26 – 1:22) in the third quarter to give them the lead for good.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies were defeated by the Utah Jazz, 96-88, on Wednesday night at FedExForum. The Grizzlies drop to 7-5 on the season. Memphis suffered its first loss of the year at FedExForum, dropping to 5-1 at home. The Grizzlies are now 2-1 against the Jazz this year.

Mike Conley led all scorers with 24 points while going a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line. Marc Gasol had 16 points on 7-for-13 (.538) shooting. Jaren Jackson Jr. logged his first career double-double, scoring 10 points and gathering 11 rebounds while also blocking five shots. Jackson Jr. became the first Grizzlies rookie to post a double-double with five or more blocks since Pau Gasol on March 15, 2002. Kyle Anderson grabbed 13 rebounds for the second-straight game to go along with seven points and five assists. MarShon Brooks added 10 points off the bench.

Both teams struggled from three-point range, with the Jazz shooting 9-of-32 (.281) and the Grizzlies finishing with a season-low 4-of-24 (.167). The Grizzlies turned the ball over 16 times compared to the Jazz’s 15, marking the first time this season that the Grizzlies have had more turnovers than their opponent in a game. Utah converted 13 offensive rebounds into 16 second-chance points, while Memphis had just six points on eight offensive boards. The Grizzlies blocked a season-high nine shots. Memphis outscored Utah in the paint 54-40.

Joe Ingles led the Jazz with 19 points. Rudy Gobert logged his 12th double-double of the season (second in the NBA entering tonight) with 15 points and 16 rebounds, including all 15 points and 12 rebounds in the second half. Derrick Favors and Donovan Mitchell both scored 12 points. Alec Burks added 10 points off the bench.

The Grizzlies struggled offensively out of the gate, making just one of their first nine shots as the Jazz opened the game with a 13-2 run in the first 5:43. Memphis would battle back though, making five of their next nine attempts to cut the Utah lead to 20-16 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Grizzlies defense held the Jazz to 6-of-18 (.333) shooting from the floor, including 0-of-5 from three, and blocking four shots. Shelvin Mack drained a 10-foot fadeaway with 3.4 seconds left in the quarter to help give the Grizzlies a 43-40 lead at halftime.

Neither team shot well from three-point range in the first half, with the Grizzlies going 2-for-10 (.200) and the Jazz shooting 4-for-17 (.235). Both teams did have success at the free throw line though, as the Jazz went 8-for-10 (.800) at the line, while the Grizzlies were 9-for-12 (.750). Memphis did damage down low, scoring 28 of their 43 points in the paint in the half. Both teams blocked five shots before halftime.

The Grizzlies used a 10-2 run over 2:30 (7:05-4:26) in the third quarter to give them their largest lead (62-56) up to that point in the game. The Jazz would immediately respond with a 13-2 run over the next 3:04 as they led 74-69 at the end of the period. The third quarter alone included four lead changes and seven ties.

Utah held onto the lead over the entire fourth quarter, with Memphis getting as close as 81-79 with 5:45 left in the game. A three by Ingles with 45 seconds remaining put the Jazz up 94-84, effectively sealing the game.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will travel north to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, November 14 in Fiserv Forum at 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets or 10-Game Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single Game Tickets are also available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).

Team Quotes

On the Jazz’s 13-2 run in the third quarter: I think the game got kind of choppy the way the game was being called, we lost our rhythm. We had different lineups on the floor because of injuries and guys out of position a little bit. We didn’t get organized offensively. I’ve got to do a better job of putting us in the right places during those times and making sure everybody is comfortable in their spots and their positions in those moments, making sure we’re organized in the looks that we need to get. Defensively, I thought they started to be more aggressive at attacking the paint, putting pressure on us, and it created opportunities obviously to score. They did a really good job on the offensive boards as well and it hurt us. Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff On the minutes that Mike Conley and Marc Gasol will play while Dillon Brooks is out: The good thing about it is those guys are prepared for it. Those guys had great summers and great training camps. Through that, they build a tolerance for the load that they were going to have to carry. Obviously, we need to be careful with those guys but they want to play basketball. So we’ll find rest for them on off days. We’ll manage it through that. They get great treatment. They take great care of themselves, and they eat the right way. But obviously, we’ll keep an eye on it. Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff On the health of the team: I feel physically fine. I feel better than ever. I feel that I can get to my spot when I want to and I can drive from the three-point line to the paint. Obviously, you can have bumps and bruises, just like any other player in the NBA, but the more guys we have available and the harder we make them coach playing guys, the better. Obviously we want the injured guys to heal quickly and get back for the cause, but we can’t control that. So, I feel like we have enough talent and we’ve just got to be more disciplined and be aware of what other teams are trying to do, and do a little better decision making. Marc Gasol On the season so far: It’s been up and down, obviously, but overall it’s been positive, I think. But, it’s hard for me to be satisfied. I always think that there’s room for improvement in a lot of areas, offensively mainly. Having everyone move at the same time with the same purpose and moving as a unit. I think defensively we’re in a stand. We’ve got to work for it to work, and right now we do it for most of the game. The teams are going to find ways to score and they’re going to get going and we’re going to foul sometimes, but I think defensively, you can see the identity of the team. Offensively, I don’t think we are there yet but we are working on it. Everybody has to bring things to work with one another. It’s not about your night or my night, it’s about how we help each other in the greater good for the team to win. Marc Gasol On how injuries are affecting the chemistry of the units: It’s part of the game. Injuries are part of the game. You hate them, you don’t like them, but it’s part of the game, so they are going to happen. It’s next man up, and it’s always been that way. I understand what it means and what happens with that, but it should never be an excuse for us to not know the plays because we practice the plays, all 15 guys and all 17 guys. So with our chemistry, we are all watching and playing together so that should never be an issue. Marc Gasol

Player Notes

Mike Conley led all scorers with 24 points, coming off a season-high 32-point performance against Philadelphia on Nov. 10.

led all scorers with 24 points, coming off a season-high 32-point performance against Philadelphia on Nov. 10. Marc Gasol scored 16 points.

scored 16 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded his first career double-double, scoring 10 points and getting 11 rebounds while also blocking five shots. Jackson Jr. became the first Grizzlies rookie to post a double-double and five or more blocks since Pau Gasol did it on March 15, 2002 against Boston.

recorded his first career double-double, scoring 10 points and getting 11 rebounds while also blocking five shots. Jackson Jr. became the first Grizzlies rookie to post a double-double and five or more blocks since Pau Gasol did it on March 15, 2002 against Boston. Kyle Anderson grabbed 13 rebounds for the second-straight game, tying a career-high, to go with seven points and five assists.

Get the App

Download or Update the Official Grizzlies App