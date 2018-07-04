Grizzlies vs. Jazz highlights 7.3.18
Postgame Report: Grizzlies hold on for a 95-92 win against the Jazz in their second Summer League game
Wayne Selden and Kobi Simmons scored 20 points each, helping the Memphis Grizzlies defeat the Utah Jazz 95-92 on Tuesday in the Utah Summer League at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
A late-game comeback almost helped Utah secure an unlikely victory, as the Jazz erased a 26-point Memphis lead thanks to big runs in the third and fourth quarters. Utah’s tenacity on the glass helped them whittle away at the deficit, ultimately taking a one-point lead with under three minutes remaining. However, the Grizzlies bounced back and immediately regained the lead, holding it for the remainder of regulation.
In addition to his big scoring night, Selden dished out a team-high six assists for the Grizzlies. Highly touted rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. followed up a 29-point debut performance on Monday with 10 points in the win against the Jazz. Big man Deyonta Davis also made a splash, scoring 17 points.
For the Jazz, shooting guard Naz Mitrou-Long led the way with 19 points. The frontcourt duo of Georges Niang and Tony Bradley scored 18 points each, and both big men reached double digits in the rebound column as well. Turnovers wound up costing the Jazz, though, as the team committed 15 turnovers to Memphis’ five.
Up next, the Grizzlies face off with the Spurs on Thursday, while the Jazz match up with the Hawks later that night.
Player Notes
- Wayne Sledon and Kobi Simmons both scored 20 points
- Deytona Davis add 17 points and 6 rebounds