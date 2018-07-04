Postgame Report: Grizzlies hold on for a 95-92 win against the Jazz in their second Summer League game

KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal

Grizzlies vs. Jazz highlights 7.3.18

Take a look at the Grizzlies 95-92 victory over the Utah Jazz Tuesday night in Utah.

MEM@ATL video playlist 7.2.18

Take a look at the Grizzlies 95-92 victory over the Utah Jazz Tuesday night in Utah.
Jul 3, 2018  |  01:41
Grizzlies go on an impressive 11-0 run
Grizzlies go on an impressive run during the first half of the game
Jul 3, 2018  |  00:41
Kobi Simmons pulls off a circus shot layup
Kobi Simmons splits two defenders with a 360 degree spin on his way to the basket
Jul 3, 2018  |  00:22
Jevon Carter with the great assist
Jevon Carter makes a behind the back, wrap around pass under the basket
Jul 3, 2018  |  00:17
Jaren Jackson Jr. defending and protecting the rim
Jaren Jackson Jr. showcases his shot blocking ability with a big stop at the rim
Jul 3, 2018  |  00:13
Grizzlies vs. Hawks highlights 7.2.18
Take a look at the Grizzlies 103-88 victory over the Atlanta Hawks Monday night in Utah.
Jul 2, 2018  |  01:34
MEMvATL: Grind City Rewind 7.2.18
Grind City Media’s Michael Wallace and Alexis Morgan break down the Grizzlies 103-88 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
Jul 2, 2018  |  01:29
Goodwin powers through to the rim
Goodwin takes the contact and finishes the tough layup at the rim.
Jul 2, 2018  |  00:07
Jaren Jackson Jr. stuns Hawks at buzzer
Jackson Jr. pulls up from deep and nails the 3-pointer to end the first half.
Jul 2, 2018  |  00:12
Crawford does it on both ends
Crawford gets active on the defensive end, deflects the Hawks pass and zips to the rim for a fast break layup.
Jul 2, 2018  |  00:13
Grind City Media presents: Beyond Grit Episode 7
In Episode 7, we go behind the scenes during Summer League Mini-Camp as the coaching staff prepares the team for Utah and Las Vegas.
Jul 2, 2018  |  08:43
2018 Utah Jazz Summer League: MikeCheck Minute 7.2.18
MikeCheck Minute previews tonight’s Grizzlies Summer League matchup against the Hawks at 6pm CT in Salt Lake City.
Jul 2, 2018  |  01:26
6.30.18 Coach Bickerstaff media availability
Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff speaks to the media following the final day of the Grizzlies Summer League mini camp.
Jun 30, 2018  |  06:14
6.30.18 Jaren Jackson Jr. media availability
Jaren Jackson Jr. speaks with the media after the final day of Grizzlies Summer League mini camp before the team prepares to head to Utah.
Jun 30, 2018  |  05:14
6.30.18 Jevon Carter media availability
Rookie Jevon Carter spoke with the media following the final practice of Grizzlies Summer League mini camp at FedExForum.
Jun 30, 2018  |  02:18
6.29.18 Coach Bickerstaff media availability
Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff speaks to the media following the Grizzlies Summer League mini camp at FedExForum on Friday.
Jun 29, 2018  |  04:14
6.29.18 Jaren Jackson Jr. media availability
Grizzlies rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. addresses reporters following day 2 of the team’s Summer League mini camp at FedExForum.
Jun 29, 2018  |  03:16
6.29.18 Dee Bost media availability
Point guard Dee Bost speaks to the media, discusses his Summer League mini camp with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Jun 29, 2018  |  01:34
6.29.18 Deyonta Davis media availability
Grizzlies’ Deyonta Davis meets with the media following day 2 of the team’s Summer League mini camp.
Jun 29, 2018  |  01:40
6.29.18 Ivan Rabb media availability
Ivan Rabb spoke with the media following day 2 of the Grizzlies Summer League mini camp at FedExForum.
Jun 29, 2018  |  01:14
6.28.18 Coach Bickerstaff media availability
Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff speaks to the media about the first day of Grizzlies Summer League mini camp.
Jun 28, 2018  |  06:24
6.28.18 Jevon Carter media availability
Grizzlies rookie Jevon Carter talks to the media about watching film on NBA veterans and recaps his first day of the Summer League mini camp.
Jun 28, 2018  |  03:20
6.28.18 Jaren Jackson Jr. media availability
Jaren Jackson Jr. speaks on watching film about Kevin Garnett, first practice with the team and the city of Memphis embracing him with love since he has arrived.
Jun 28, 2018  |  03:38
6.28.18 Ivan Rabb media availability
Ivan Rabb addresses the media following day 1 of Grizzlies Summer League mini camp, says he’s looking forward to participating in his first NBA Summer League.
Jun 28, 2018  |  02:01
6.28.18 Wayne Selden media availability
Wayne Selden Jr. speaks on his approach of adding leadership and consistency to his game in this upcoming Summer League.
Jun 28, 2018  |  01:40
6.28.18 Kobi Simmons media availability
Kobi Simmons says he’s ready to go heading into the 2018 Summer League and is prepared to showcase what he brings to the team.
Jun 28, 2018  |  00:36
Grind City Media presents: Beyond Grit Episode 6
In Episode 6, we go behind the scenes at the 2018 NBA Draft in Brooklyn and then with Jaren Jackson Jr and Jevon Carter’s first day in Memphis.
Jun 26, 2018  |  12:02

Postgame Report: Grizzlies hold on for a 95-92 win against the Jazz in their second Summer League game

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Jul 03, 2018

Wayne Selden and Kobi Simmons scored 20 points each, helping the Memphis Grizzlies defeat the Utah Jazz 95-92 on Tuesday in the Utah Summer League at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

A late-game comeback almost helped Utah secure an unlikely victory, as the Jazz erased a 26-point Memphis lead thanks to big runs in the third and fourth quarters. Utah’s tenacity on the glass helped them whittle away at the deficit, ultimately taking a one-point lead with under three minutes remaining. However, the Grizzlies bounced back and immediately regained the lead, holding it for the remainder of regulation.

In addition to his big scoring night, Selden dished out a team-high six assists for the Grizzlies. Highly touted rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. followed up a 29-point debut performance on Monday with 10 points in the win against the Jazz. Big man Deyonta Davis also made a splash, scoring 17 points.

For the Jazz, shooting guard Naz Mitrou-Long led the way with 19 points. The frontcourt duo of Georges Niang and Tony Bradley scored 18 points each, and both big men reached double digits in the rebound column as well. Turnovers wound up costing the Jazz, though, as the team committed 15 turnovers to Memphis’ five.

Up next, the Grizzlies face off with the Spurs on Thursday, while the Jazz match up with the Hawks later that night.

Grizzlies Game Tracker and Box ScoreDiscuss the game on the Fan Boards

Player Notes

  • Wayne Sledon and Kobi Simmons both scored 20 points
  • Deytona Davis add 17 points and 6 rebounds
