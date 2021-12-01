Postgame Report: Grizzlies handle Raptors in second consecutive wire-to-wire victory.

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Memphis Grizzlies' defensive effort earned them their second consecutive wire-to-wire victory in a 98-91 handling of the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies got out to a quick start thanks to Bane, who poured in 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the field to give Memphis nine-point lead after one quarter.

The Grizzlies held the Raptors to 34.9% shooting in the first half to take a 50-39 lead to the locker room.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies' defensive effort earned them their second consecutive wire-to-wire victory in a 98-91 handling of the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night.

The Grizzlies tied a current season-high with 11 blocks, including a season-high five from Jaren Jackson Jr., who also led the team with 25 points and added six rebounds. Desmond Bane tied a career-high five 3-pointers, including one with 1:18 remaining to keep the Grizzlies out of reach. Bane finished with 23 points and seven rebounds. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points, four rebounds, one block and one steal in the return to Canada. De’Anthony Melton notched nine points and tied his career-high with 10 rebounds.

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 20 points, six rebound and five assists while Scottie Barnes finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four blocks in Toronto’s third consecutive loss.

The Grizzlies got out to a quick start thanks to Bane, who poured in 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the field to give Memphis nine-point lead after one quarter. Bane has scored double-digits in the first quarter of five of his last six games.

The Grizzlies held the Raptors to 34.9% shooting in the first half to take a 50-39 lead to the locker room. Bane led the way with 16 points and Jackson Jr. scored 12 points 3-for-4 from three.

The Raptors used a 19-7 run to trim the Grizzlies’ lead down to as little as one in the third quarter, but the Grizzlies took back control of the game with four straight made shots to open the fourth quarter and sparked a 14-6 run. Clutch buckets from Bane and Jackson Jr. in the final minutes helped the Grizzlies pull off their first victory in Toronto since Feb. 20, 2013.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will face the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Southeast or tune-in to 92.9 FM ESPN.