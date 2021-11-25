Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall 126-113 to Raptors

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Toronto outscored Memphis 67-42 in the second half… The Raptors shot 58.5% from the field after halftime and limited the Grizzlies to 41% shooting after Memphis shot 60.5% in the first half. Key Run of the Night Memphis led 109-107 with 6:26 remaining in the fourth quarter before Toronto pulled away with a 19-4 run to close the game.

Game Recap

The Toronto Raptors rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-113 at FedExForum on Wednesday.

Gary Trent Jr.’s 17 points in the fourth quarter sparked the late surge for Toronto. Trent Jr. finished with 26 points and four rebounds while Fred VanVleet totaled 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa notched 17 points each.

Ja Morant tallied 23 points, nine assists, six rebounds and three steals in the loss. Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks each added 20 points. Brandon Clarke recorded 16 points and eight rebounds off the bench and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 16 points with two rebounds and two blocks.

The Grizzlies ripped off a 24-9 run behind 10 first-quarter points from Bane and 22 points in the paint to grab a 32-25 lead after 12 minutes.

Barnes helped the Raptors cut into the lead with 10 second-quarter points, but the Grizzlies answered in the last two minutes of the half, using a 16-6 run to take a 71-59 lead into halftime. The Grizzlies notched 39 points in the second quarter. Morant tallied 14 points and six assists while Bane went 5-for-5 from the field for 13 points in the first half.

Achuiwa caught fire with 17 third-quarter points to fuel a 15-5 run for the Raptors, bringing the score even. Ziaire Williams hit a free throw with 0.3 seconds in the quarter to regain the lead at 92-91 with 12 minutes to play.

The Raptors came up with a timely 25-7 run, behind 17 points from Trent Jr. in the final quarter, to complete the comeback victory and even Memphis’ record at 9-9.

Next Game

The Grizzlies host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. at FedExForum. Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports South or tune-in to 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On consistency changing after the first half: I felt like the ball stuck too much in the second half. We had 17 assists in the first half and only eight in the second half. They started shifting even more than they normally do. We over-dribbled the ball and didn’t trust the pass. They made us pay for it. Too many turnovers, playing (offense) into crowds. That fueled their offense. Taylor Jenkins On the Raptors’ offense: Credit to them getting hot. We had some breakdowns where (Gary) Trent shouldn’t have gotten a couple shots off. We were lackadaisical on off-ball screens. One-on-one, we knew that isn’t a shot he can have, and shoot it right in your face. So, the breakdowns, they cost us. Taylor Jenkins On getting most shots from 3-point range and the rim: That’s how we’re built. That’s what we try to emphasize - is getting to the rim and then kicking out for a 3. We did a great job of that in the first half - getting people in the paint and kicking out for 3. In the second half, they walled off the paint, and we didn’t score as much as we did in the first half, in the paint. By the time the ball got out to the 3-point line, it was too late. They were able to recover. (They) just had to make that pass early to get open looks from the 3-point line. They’re scoring, so we can’ get out there and run. We only had six fast break points. You can’t have that against the Raptors. Taylor Jenkins On Jaren’s foul trouble: I think that changed a little bit of the momentum. No matter what, whoever is out there - obviously (Precious) Achiuwa had a hell-of-a third quarter. They got fired up with the energy they were playing with defensively and offensively. It doesn’t matter - five guys have to get stops and we have to execute on offense. Taylor Jenkins On defensive struggles in the second half: They made adjustments, we are not hitting shots, they turned it up. They have a good coach in Nick Nurse who is a guru. He loves to meddle with the game, he made an adjustment with the game, and it paid off. Somehow, we have to find a way to get stops and get rebounds, keep guys in front, especially if we are switching. Late game we have to find a way to keep guys in front. Guys on their team hit timely shots. Dillon Brooks On the difference in offensive execution in the second half: We kept running too many ball screens. We’ve got to figure out how to mix it up a little bit, especially when Ja (Morant) is in the game. Get Ja of the ball, get him where is in the middle a little easier. With this team, they love to shift, muck up the paint. We need shooters or guys that are willing to shoot. We made some plays, we were fighting, but they brought it to us. We are going to have to figure it out. We had a great start. That is not usually how it goes with this season. One of the first times we played with a lead. We have to find a way to bear down and get stops, and find a way to make shots. Dillon Brooks On the battle with Gary Trent Jr. I let him get to his right hand a couple of times. One time he got a foul, one time he got a floater. I have to force him to his left, and he is going to pull up. He is a great player. He shoots the 3-ball well, so you stay close to him. He was finishing with his floaters and mid-ranges. He is the one that kept them in the game. Precious (Achiuwa) got comfortable out there; he is used to the scenery. We should have known that after one three. It happens, he had hit two threes before this game, and he went 3-for-3. That stuff is going to happen, and we have to find a way to play through it, and try to make plays for our teammates. We will see when we go back to Toronto. Dillon Brooks On difference between first and second half: I think they turned their pressure up, started packing the paint, made it hard on us, started turning the ball over and getting out in transition. I think they did a good job of making adjustments at the half. Desmond Bane On lack of ball movement; Pressure usually does that, we get into situations that we are not accustomed too and stop moving the ball. Majority of the second half we were stagnant, the first half (we were) getting out and running. They were missing shots, getting out and running in transition, ball movement side-to-side, we got away from that in the second half. Desmond Bane

Team Notables

Memphis scored 62 points in the paint, including 42 in the first half… Toronto entered the game ranked fifth in paint points allowed (42.3).

Tonight marked the Raptors’ fourth straight road win in the overall series with Memphis… The teams will meet for the second and final time this season on Nov. 30 in Toronto.

The Raptors rallied from a double-digit deficit for the third time this season... The Grizzlies’ 14-point advantage just before halftime was the team’s largest lost lead of the season… It was just the second time this season Memphis lost a double-digit lead.

Memphis shot 51.2% overall, marking its first loss of the season when shooting above 50% (5-1)… Toronto shot 53.4%.

Player Notables

Ja Morant totaled 23 points, six rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 35 minutes in what marked his 14th 20-point performance of the season.

totaled 23 points, six rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 35 minutes in what marked his 14th 20-point performance of the season. Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane both scored 20 points for Memphis… Brooks has scored 16+ points in all five appearances this season, while Bane has reached 20 in all of his past three games, a career high.

and both scored 20 points for Memphis… Brooks has scored 16+ points in all five appearances this season, while Bane has reached 20 in all of his past three games, a career high. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 16 points and extended his career-high streak with at least one block to 14 games.

finished with 16 points and extended his career-high streak with at least one block to 14 games. Gary Trent Jr. scored 17 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter.

scored 17 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter. Fred VanVleet had 23 points and a team-high seven assists.

had 23 points and a team-high seven assists. Precious Achiuwa scored all of his 17 points in the third quarter, which eclipsed his previous season high of 15 points on Oct. 22 at Boston… Achiuwa knocked down all three of his 3-point attempts after entering the game with four career makes from long range.

scored all of his 17 points in the third quarter, which eclipsed his previous season high of 15 points on Oct. 22 at Boston… Achiuwa knocked down all three of his 3-point attempts after entering the game with four career makes from long range. All five Raptors starters (which also included Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam) reached double-digit scoring… Barnes and Siakam each scored 17.