Postgame Report: monster fourth quarter from De'Anthony Melton lifts Grizzlies over Raptors

Leaders

Key Run of the Night Memphis jumped out 21-11 behind seven early points from Jaren Jackson Jr.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies knocked off the Toronto Raptors 109-99 on Saturday night inside Amalie Arena. De'Anthony Melton used five 3-pointers to score all 15 of his points in the final 12 minutes of the game.

Memphis jumped out 21-11 behind seven early points from Jaren Jackson Jr. Pascal Siakam responded with eight points of his own to knot the game at 26 points apiece after one quarter of play. Both teams traded baskets throughout the second quarter, which was highlighted by 10 points and nine rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas, as Memphis took a 47-46 advantage into the halftime break.

The Grizzlies put together their best offensive quarter of the night in the third quarter, shooting 60 percent from the field and stretching their lead to as many as 12 points. Toronto cut Memphis’ lead to just one point at 85-84 with 7:21 to play in the game following a 3-pointer from Gary Trent Jr. However, Melton connected on four 3-pointers in the final seven minutes of play, extending the Grizzlies lead back to 12 points to put the Raptors away.

Valanciunas posted a double-double with 18 points, 21 rebounds and four blocks on 9-of-15 shooting. Jackson Jr. made his first start of the season, totaling 20 points (7-17 FG), four rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes of action. Kyle Anderson totaled 16 points (4-of-9 FG), five rebounds and five assists. Melton finished with 15 points, two rebounds and two assists as Memphis improved to 34-33 on the season.

Trent Jr. led Toronto (27-41) with 18 points, six rebounds and an assist, but Memphis was able to limit him to 5-of-20 from the floor. Siakam added 18 points, three rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes. Jalen Harris pitched in 16 points, six rebounds and four assists off the bench.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will return home to host four games inside FedExForum in five nights, beginning with the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 10. Fans can watch on Bally Sports South or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

