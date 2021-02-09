Postgame Report: Grizzlies stall in fourth quarter, fall to Toronto 128 - 113

On Desmond Bane making his first career start: I thought (Desmond) was okay. I thought offensively he gave us a boost. Defensively, I felt like he could’ve been a little more engaged… Overall I was really impressed with him being thrust into that lineup. He obviously needs to finish and to get that game experience I think is really big for his development. Taylor Jenkins

On the fourth quarter: (Toronto) took advantage of some pace. I thought they were in attack mode. We’ve struggled recently keeping guys in front of us and guarding one-on-one. I thought they did a great job getting downhill creating a lot of looks in the paint and from the 3-point line. And then, offensively, they started blitzing and we had some rough possessions, but I thought we also had some really good possessions and ball movement. We’ve just got to get a little bit better connected on our passes, and then when we’re open, we had a lot of great looks but we didn’t make the shots we needed to down the stretch to keep the game close. Taylor Jenkins

On the biggest change in finishing the game: It’s new ball games and I think it’s new opportunities. I think teams have scouted us a little differently and we’ve regressed defensively. It happens throughout the season. We’ve just got to get back to it, keep working, keep finding ways to get better defensively. And offensively, we’re seeing a whole lot different game plans, especially late in the games and sometimes over the course of 48-minute games. So, it’s all great development and learning for a young team, we’ve just got to get better from it. Taylor Jenkins

On the defense giving up 3-point shots: It’s frustrating. We go back and look at how we’re giving up threes. Sometimes we’re giving up tough shots and it’s heavily contested and teams have nights against us. We’ve talked about how we can’t let our paint defense be the struggle, and that’s been a struggle as well. We can’t have both. You have to live with something, and hopefully it’s contested high-quadrant threes. When teams are making a high clip, we’ve got to study it, where our shifts can be better, where our contests can be better, but it’s the stretch of the season where teams are getting a little hot against us and hopefully they cool off when we make our adjustments defensively. Taylor Jenkins

On Dillon Brooks: (Brooks) is huge for us on both sides of the ball. It’s great for him to get the confidence and see the ball go through. I thought he played a pretty clean game. I know he missed some shots down there late, but I think to start of the game he was under control. Taylor Jenkins

On getting to the free throw line 29 times: We keep talking to our guys about playing with force. It was great to see Ja (Morant) get to the line a number of times, but against an aggressive defense, you’ve got to play aggressive as well. So, our guys took advantage of that and I’m glad they were rewarded and they were pretty successful at the free throw line tonight. Taylor Jenkins

On the biggest difference on the floor between the winning streak and now: We’ve just got to lock in on the defensive end. During the winning streak, we were playing our defense, giving up the shots that we wanted to and now we’re just a step or two behind. We’re guarding the ball and the rotations and the teams are making us pay for it. Ja Morant

On the fourth quarter in the past four games: Teams just pick it up on their end defensively and offensively executing and getting the shots that they want. We’ve just got to want it more in the fourth quarter, and we’ve paid for it these past few games. Ja Morant

On how to get a win the next game: Play 48. Ja Morant

On tonight’s fourth quarter: (Toronto) executed well on offense and defensively got stops, got buckets and were able to get out to a lead and hang on to it. Ja Morant

On Yuta Watanabe: I’m proud of Yuta. I’m happy he got the opportunity to be able to play. It all comes from his work, his dedication, and it’s all paying off for him. Ja Morant

On Desmond Bane’s first start and what he brings on both ends of the court: (Desmond) brings a lot to the table defensively, being able to be physical. He guards some of the top players. In the offense, being able to spread forward and knock down the shot. Ja Morant

On Jonas Valančiūnas returning: I’m happy for that guy. He’s been working since he got back and to have him back, it’s big time for us, as it shows. I think he had (27) and 20. That’s a very dominant performance. I just wish we could’ve gotten the win. Ja Morant

On how to counter the blitz: Get off the ball and put the teams in rotations, and have the other players make the right play. Ja Morant

On making his first career NBA start: I'm happy to get my first start. I wish I would have played a little bit better, took better care of the ball, better defensively. But you know, it's a start. I'm happy and I am super thankful. Ja (Morant) is a great player. We have a lot of great players. We can all play to our strengths so I think it works for sure. Desmond Bane

On settling into the game: Toronto is an extremely active defense, shifting all around the place. I was just sped up out there and then I slowed down and settled into the rhythm of the game and was good from there. Desmond Bane

On adjusting to still getting upon looks: Just like I said, we've got a lot of great players. You kind of have to pick your poison when guys like Ja (Morant), DB (Desmond Bane) and Jonas (Valančiūnas) make it tough on the defenses so I'm just trying to take what the defense gives me. Desmond Bane

On the biggest challenges in the fourth quarters: I think we just got to get our swagger back. We'll get punched in the mouth and we can't get back up (right now). I mean we just got to get our swagger back and stay together. It's a long season. It's four games and the beauty of the NBA is we've got another one coming up soon. Just looking forward to that and hopefully getting a win. Desmond Bane

On the defense the last four games: I think it'll come. Teams have been making shots, been hot, but it's the NBA. There's a lot of good players in this league and we've got to figure out a way to get stops. It doesn't come down to coverages or anything like that. It's simply effort, effort, extra efforts and I think we are falling short a little bit in that area. Desmond Bane