Postgame Report: Grizzlies can’t overcome second half turnovers; fall to Raptors 108-99

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies bench provided a boost, combining for 49 points on 47.2 percent shooting, but Memphis was unable to overcome 22 turnovers leading to 23 Raptors points. Key Run of the Night Toronto used a 25-9 run to take a double-digit lead following a Norman Powell layup in transition with 2:59 remaining in the second.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell 108-99 to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday afternoon inside the Visa Athletic Center in Orlando, FL.

The Grizzlies and Raptors traded baskets throughout the first quarter, but Memphis did their damage from behind the three-point line. The Grizzlies connected on a season-high tying seven first quarter three-pointers, compared to only one from Toronto. Grayson Allen gave the Grizz a boost off the bench early on, knocking down 3-of-6 from the floor from nine points in the opening period. Memphis took a 25-20 lead into the second quarter thanks to 17 early points from the second-unit. The Raptors offense got going in the second quarter with seven three-pointers of their own. Toronto used a 25-9 run to take a double-digit lead following a Norman Powell layup in transition with 2:59 remaining in the second. The Raptors pushed their lead to as many as 11 points before settling for a 64-60 lead at the halftime break.

The Grizzlies offense struggled to get going in the third quarter, as the Raptors limited the Grizz to 28.6 percent shooting on 6-of-21 attempts. Toronto took advantage of Memphis’ shooting struggles, stretching their lead to 77-62 following a three-pointer from Marc Gasol with 5:57 to play in the third. The Raptors held an 88-71 lead heading to into the fourth, after shooting 50.0 percent from the field in the first three quarters. Dillon Brooks gave the Grizzlies a lift in the fourth quarter, totaling 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter alone. Memphis ripped off a 21-7 run to climb back in the game late in the fourth quarter. Brandon Clarke slipped to the rim for a dunk to cut the Raptors lead to 98-94 with 2:57 to play. The Grizzlies cut the lead to as few as three points in the final period, but were unable to complete the comeback, as Toronto pulled away for a 108-99 victory.

The Grizzlies bench provided a boost, combining for 49 points on 47.2 percent shooting, but Memphis was unable to overcome 22 turnovers leading to 23 Raptors points. Brooks led Memphis with 25 points, six rebounds and three steals on 11-of-26 shooting. Ja Morant posted a double-double with 17 points (7-19 FG, 2-4 3P) to go with ten assists and four rebounds in 41 minutes of play. Grayson Allen totaled a season-high tying 20 points (4-10 3P) in 34 minutes to lead the Grizzlies bench. Brandon Clarke added 16 points, nine rebounds and two assists on 6-of-10 shooting as the Grizzlies dropped to 33-38 on the season.

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3P), three assists and one rebound in 36 minutes. Norman Powell added 16 points, four assists and two rebounds on 4-of-8 shooting for the Raptors second-unit. Kyle Lowry totaled 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, as Memphis limited him to 4-of-12 shooting. Fred VanVleet chipped in 14 points, five assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes. Serge Ibaka posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds off the bench, as Toronto improved to 50-19 on the year.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return to the court Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 5:30 p.m. CT as they take on Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics inside AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

Ja Morant posted a double-double with 17 points (7-19 FG, 2-4 3P) to go with ten assists and four rebounds in 41 minutes of play..

posted a double-double with 17 points (7-19 FG, 2-4 3P) to go with ten assists and four rebounds in 41 minutes of play.. Grayson Allen totaled a season-high tying 20 points (4-10 3P) in 34 minutes to lead the Grizzlies bench.

totaled a season-high tying 20 points (4-10 3P) in 34 minutes to lead the Grizzlies bench. Brandon Clarke added 16 points, nine rebounds and two assists on 6-of-10 shooting.

