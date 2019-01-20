Postgame Report: Toronto Terrific in Third Quarter to Top Grizzlies 119-90

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Memphis committed a season-high 26 turnovers, which led to 38 points for the Raptors.

Toronto had just 12 turnovers.

The +14 (26-to-12) turnover differential tied a season-best for the Raptors. Key Run of the Night Leading 55-48 at the half, the Raptors outscored Memphis 45-14 in the third quarter.

Toronto’s 45 points was a franchise record for points in the third quarter.

The Raptors shot .586 (17-29) from the field in the period, including .625 (10-16) from three-point range.

The Toronto Raptors scored 45 points in the third quarter, with 21 of them coming from Danny Green, as they defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 119-90, on Saturday night in ScotiaBank Arena. The Grizzlies fell to 19-27 on the season and are now 8-17 on the road. Memphis has now lost five consecutive contests. The Raptors improved to 35-13 on the year, and have won nine-straight home games.

Toronto’s offense went on a tear from beyond the arc in the third quarter, making 10-of-16 (.625) triples to outscore Memphis 45-14 in the quarter. Danny Green in particular was unstoppable in the third, making 7-of-9 three-pointers to tally 21 points in the period. Green’s seven treys set a record for most threes made in a quarter in franchise history. The Grizzlies’ turnover woes were a trend throughout the game, committing nine of them in the quarter, leading to 21 points for the Raptors. Toronto also outrebounded Memphis 13-5 in the quarter to help lead 100-62, marking the largest deficit the Grizzlies had faced all season up to that point.

Jaren Jackson Jr., who started at center for the first time in his career, led Memphis with 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Ivan Rabb earned his first double-double of the season, finishing with 13 points and a game-high 10 boards. Shelvin Mack pitched in with 15 points and five assists off the bench. Mike Conley finished with 10 points.

Memphis turned the ball over a season-high 26 times in the game, leading to 38 points for Toronto, setting a season-high for opponent points off turnovers. The Grizzlies shot 34-for-79 (.430) overall in the game while the Raptors finished 44-for-92 (.478) from the floor. Memphis sank 10-of-29 (.345) three-pointers, marking the third-straight game they’ve made double-digit triples, but Toronto shot an efficient 17-for-36 (.472) from long distance. Toronto recorded a season-high 19 steals and also blocked 10 shots, while Memphis had seven steals and two blocks.

Danny Green led all scorers with a season-high 24 points, dropping 21 of them in the third quarter, and made 8-of-12 (.667) three-pointers. Serge Ibaka finished with 18 points on 9-of-13 (.692) shooting. Pascal Siakam provided 17 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Norman Powell scored 14 points while CJ Miles had 13 off the bench. Kyle Lowry rounded out Toronto’s scoring with 12 points and seven assists.

Memphis continued to compete in the fourth quarter, outshooting Toronto in the period by going 11-for-24 (4-8 3P) while the Raptors were 8-for-19 (3-8 3P). The Grizzlies doubled up the Raptors on the boards (14-7), but committed five more turnovers while Toronto blocked five shots in the quarter. Memphis outscored Toronto 28-19 in the final period. The Raptors led by 40 at one point, marking the largest deficit for the Grizzlies all season.

The Grizzlies outshot the Raptors in the first half, going 18-for-40 (.450) from the floor and 5-for-15 (.333) from three, while Toronto was 19-for-43 (.442) overall and 4-for-12 (.333) beyond the arc. Memphis was sloppy with the ball however, committing 12 turnovers in the first half, with 11 of them being steals for Toronto. The Raptors entered tonight averaging 8.5 steals per game, and marked the most in a half by an opponent this year. Both teams’ reserves made contributions in the half, with the Grizzlies outscoring the Raptors 23-20 in bench points.

Memphis struggled in the first quarter, making 7-of-21 (.333) shots, but three of them came from beyond the arc. The Raptors operated almost exclusively inside, scoring 16 of their 23 first-quarter points in the paint on 10-of-22 (.455) shooting, while missing all four three-point attempts. Ibaka in particular played well in the post, making 5-of-7 shots in the quarter. The Grizzlies allowed seven points off of five turnovers in the period, and Toronto closed the quarter with a 9-2 run over the last 2:08 to lead 23-19.

The Grizzlies offense continued to turn the ball over in the second quarter, committing seven giveaways (seven steals for the Raptors). Besides the turnovers, Memphis shot a proficient 11-for-19 (.579) in the quarter and outscored Toronto 14-8 in the paint. The Raptors offense found its flow, making 9-of-21 (.429) shots, including 4-of-8 (.500) triples, and handed out eight assists to lead 55-58 at half.

On how you can’t plan for Danny Green’s third quarter... No, it was tough. He made shots; we made some mistakes that created those open shots for him. Some of those shots were contested, but give them credit. They came out with purpose in that third quarter and kind of knocked us out. J.B. Bickerstaff On if expectations have changed at all given how tough the last month and a half has been... We just need to get right and be right. That’s the most important thing. Wins, losses, records, whatever it is, in order to build something that is sustainable you have to build a foundation first. We have to get back to who we are. I know the schedule has been rough, times have been difficult, but our DNA has been ... defensively, we’ve been sound, we’ve put a lot of pressure on people from there. That’s where our focus is. We need to get back to being that team, continuing to improve on the offensive end of the floor but we can’t worry about how many games we’re out, or how many games we’ve lost. The only thing that matters is us becoming a better basketball team and us getting back to who we are. J.B. Bickerstaff On the rotation tonight... Obviously with guys being out and then playing the back-to-back, we only had ten guys available, so you have to get all of those guys on the floor. You can’t just kill guys, back-to-back heavy minutes, so we needed everybody tonight. J.B. Bickerstaff What’s been the biggest change in the team over the last few weeks... You know its tough right now for us. Obviously there’s been guys in and out of the lineup, we’re having to rely on a lot of younger guys in a time where we need to find solid footing, which is going to be tough either way you put it. We just have to find something to hang our hat on right now. I think offensively we’re still searching and finding what kind of style we want to play. We’re trying to play quicker, trying to be more free and I think it’s leading to some turnovers for us until we get used to adjusting to that. Defensively we have our spurts with playing good basketball, but until we find that consistency from the offensive end, things will be challenging and we’ll have to keep fighting. Mike Conley Is there a difference in how teams are attacking you guys defensively from the beginning of the season... Team’s definitely key in on guys like myself and Marc (Gasol), they make us give up the ball but we have no problem with that. We trust everybody on our team and everybody’s doing their best to make the right decision, the right plays. We just have to get better at it, keep practicing, and keep working. We’re playing some good teams at a time when we’re still trying to find ourselves and trying to get back to some stable ground. Mike Conley Compared to the beginning of the year, has the locker room message changed at all? Not necessarily, at the beginning of the year we were always about ‘on to the next game’, ‘get better every day’, take each day as it comes and try to get better. That’s still where we are right now and we need to take that to heart even more. Garrett Temple In your view, what’s the biggest change from the hot start at the beginning of the season? We’re not defending as consistently, were allowing our offense to dictate our defense now and were not scoring the ball. You can’t do that. You can’t let the offense dictate your defense. Early on we were winning games, whether it was low 90’s or high 80’s and now we get hit in the mouth and we don’t come back. So I think that’s the biggest difference. Garrett Temple

Ivan Rabb posted his first double-double of the season and fourth of his career with season highs of 13 points and 11 rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench.

posted his first double-double of the season and fourth of his career with season highs of 13 points and 11 rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench. Memphis had four players score in double digits – Jaren Jackson Jr. (16), Shelvin Mack (14), Rabb (13) and Mike Conley (10).

